LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Home > Entertainment > MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest

MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest

MrBeast cleverly turns the Coldplay Kiss Cam controversy into a fun VIP ticket giveaway, inviting fans to share their funniest Kiss Cam moments. This contest highlights the joy in imperfect moments and brings fans closer to live music experiences, creating a viral buzz and lots of laughs

Mr.Beast, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Mr.Beast, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:27:54 IST

Coldplay’s Kiss Cam moment recently went a little off the rails. You know those big stadium screens where couples get caught kissing each other or have to kiss once the camera is on them. Well, this time, the camera picked up something that made fans laugh and scratch their heads. But leave it to MrBeast to turn that awkwardness into a golden opportunity.

MrBeast’s VIP Ticket Giveaway Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Into Viral Sensation

The YouTube star didn’t just sit back and watch the meme fest unfold. Instead, he jumped in, announcing a VIP ticket giveaway for Coldplay’s next show. The twist? Fans had to share their funniest or weirdest Kiss Cam moments. It’s classic MrBeast — making fun out of real moments and giving something cool back to the fans.

How MrBeast’s Contest Celebrates Funny Kiss Cam Moments and Fans’ Love for Live Music

This giveaway caught fire because everyone’s got a Kiss Cam story. Maybe you missed your chance to kiss, or the camera zoomed in on someone totally unprepared. It’s those silly, imperfect moments that bring people together, and MrBeast knew exactly how to tap into that vibe and make a fun interactive giveaway out of the same

What’s refreshing here is the honesty. In a world where everything’s staged or polished, this was just good old-fashioned fun. The buzz around the contest shows how people love to laugh at themselves and score free concert tickets while they’re at it, regardless of what the backstory says. 

In the end, this wasn’t just a contest, it was a reminder that sometimes, the best moments are the imperfect ones. They might make you uncomfotable at times but the outcome might not be that bad. And MrBeast? Well, he’s got a knack for turning those moments into pure gold from time to time.

Also Read: Elon Musk Joins ‘Coldplaygate’ Social Media Frenzy: Billionaire Reacts As Married Astronomer CEO Caught Cuddling HR Chief

Tags: ColdplayKiss CamMrBeastVIP ticket giveaway

More News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Why Doctors Warn Against The ‘Romanticisation’ Of Home Births—Kerala Mother’s Death A Wake-Up Call
US Air Travel Security Could Soon Relax Strict Liquid and Footwear Rules – What You Need to Know
West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MHT CET CAP 2025: Revised Schedule for LLB, BEd, MEd and Other Courses
Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Praising Beyonce As She Joins Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour In Paris, Calls Queen Bey ‘Top-Tier’
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?