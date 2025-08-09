Nimrat Kaur Opens Up On the Double-Edged Sword of Fame: ‘There’s So Much Noise But Also A Lot Of Love’ – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 in New Delhi, acclaimed actor Nimrat Kaur opened up about how her unique army upbringing instilled in her a relentless spirit of perseverance that continues to guide her through the complexities of life and the entertainment industry. Honored with the NewsX Shakti Award for Excellence by Delhi’s Chief Minister, Shrimati Rekha Gupta, Nimrat shared insights from her personal journey, touching on themes of grit, womanhood, public scrutiny, and the evolving entertainment landscape.

Roots in the Army

Reflecting on her childhood in cantonment life and the disciplined schooling she received, Nimrat said, “I think it kind of circles back to my upbringing, which has its roots in the army… the environment that I grew up in, the cantonment life, the kind of schooling I was fortunate enough to get, the upbringing I’ve had thanks to my family.”

She described how multiple influences shape a person, “You’re a sum total of so many different parts of life, people who come and influence you by virtue of what they do and by virtue of what you watch them doing and you don’t want to do also.”

But above all, Nimrat emphasized the inner strength born from her upbringing.

“I derive my life force really from not giving up and that is something so deeply ingrained in my upbringing that giving up is not an option. You might fail. You might have pitfalls. You might have problems, roadblocks.”

Nimrat Kaur On Challenges Women Face

Nimrat candidly acknowledged the unique challenges women face, especially in public careers like acting. “As women, I’m sure a lot of you concur here that it’s not an easy world to navigate,” she said, carefully clarifying she was not trying to play a “woman card” by claiming it is more difficult for women, but highlighting how the challenges become more complex because women often have to manage multi-layered issues simultaneously.

When asked about needing thick skin in a public industry filled with paparazzi and social media scrutiny, Nimrat said, “If you really want to step outside your comfort zone and make a mark anywhere… you have to have a perception of you that people will not allow. Somewhere you need to have that kind of self-belief and clarity that this is my vision. This is where I’m headed. No matter what, this is what I’m going to do.”

She also drew parallels with other women in male-dominated fields. “I don’t believe that a Colonel Sofiya Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had it easy. Their world would have been so difficult, recognized predominantly by male representatives.”

The Double-Edged Sword of Fame and Public Perception

Nimrat discussed the contrasting perspectives surrounding a glamorous career. “There’s a journalistic perspective on it and then there is a voyeuristic perspective. That is what changes the game. We don’t have a voyeuristic perspective on most professions apart from a few that are in the public eye, like politics or actors.”

She noted how personal lives are often scrutinized, and it becomes a choice about what noise to absorb or ignore.

“With all of this rubbish and all of the noise, there’s also a lot of love. And there’s a lot of love that you feel without really meeting people. I can just be passing by somewhere and feel that someone’s seen something and smiled at me knowingly.”

Recognizing this complexity, Nimrat concluded, “Everything is a double-edged sword. Because of us being in the public eye, it is always going to be a complex world.”

A Full Circle Moment For Nimrat Kaur

Receiving the NewsX Shakti Award from Delhi’s Chief Minister, Nimrat expressed deep gratitude.

“It feels like a great day. What a bright, beautiful room. I’m so happy and honored to be here and to be presented this award from none other than Shrimati Rekha Gupta, whom I’ve never had the opportunity to meet.”

For Nimrat, this moment was profoundly special because Delhi is home.

“My parents are here today. It’s a lovely full circle moment. I packed my bags and left for Mumbai almost 21 years ago, so this is a wonderful milestone.”

She shared how being honored in front of her parents brought a mix of emotions. “It feels like being back in school, performing on stage with a little bit of nervousness… not wanting to say something I shouldn’t.”

Beyond Acting and Global Opportunities

On her career choices spanning films and OTT platforms, Nimrat said, “Thanks to the OTT world, choices have expanded. I’m able to experiment much more and deep dive into multi-layered characters representing different kinds of people, which I really enjoy.”

She explained the unpredictability of the release medium. “Sometimes we start a project dreaming of a big screen release but it makes more sense to release it on OTT, so you have to trust your gut and give it your best.”

On working internationally, Nimrat reflected, “I was probably among the first in my peers to do projects abroad like Homeland and The Lunchbox, which was well received internationally.”

She remains open to global work but only if the project justifies her investment of time and talent.

“I love working in India as much, if not more. There’s nothing more delicious than speaking your own language and connecting with people you know as yours.”

She also acknowledged the increasing visibility of actors of color internationally, boosted by OTT platforms, and the natural cross-pollination of entertainment cultures worldwide.

Social Media Pressures and the Challenge for Youth

Nimrat expressed concern over the massive, often toxic exposure young people face through social media. “I find it very disturbing that your lived experience is no longer independent but shaped by constant input, some of which is unhealthy or toxic.”

Reflecting on her own discipline, she said, “Personally, I’ve had to discipline myself a lot because a lot of things can disturb you, especially young, impressionable minds.”

She suggested that systems such as online filters or better digital discipline may be necessary to curb the negative effects of social media.

Rapid-Fire With Nimrat Kaur

In a rapid-fire round, Nimrat shared some personal favorites: “Mama’s food” is her top cuisine, mountains over beaches, and her favorite holiday destination is Uttarakhand.

She summed up her concept of style succinctly. “Originality. Style is originality and not trying to be something or someone you’re not or emulating someone else.”

When asked if she watches projects and wishes to be in them, Nimrat smiled, “I am in those projects.”

