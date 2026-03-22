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Home > Entertainment News > Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

Off Campus premieres May 13, 2026 on Prime Video, bringing Elle Kennedy’s hockey romance series to life with a global release.

Off Campus premieres May 13, 2026 on Prime Video. (Photo: YT/Prime Video)
Off Campus premieres May 13, 2026 on Prime Video. (Photo: YT/Prime Video)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 22, 2026 17:45:40 IST

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Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

The much-anticipated college romance drama Off Campus, based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, is officially set to premiere on Prime Video on May 13, 2026. The streaming platform recently unveiled the teaser trailer along with the global release date, confirming that all episodes will drop simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories.

Created for television by Louisa Levy, the series brings Kennedy’s widely popular hockey romance universe to life. Alongside the announcement, Prime Video also revealed a new edition of the book cover featuring lead actors Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, signalling the platform’s strong push to build anticipation ahead of the premiere.

Off Campus stars a young ensemble cast including Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston, and Stephen Kalyn. The story centres around an elite college ice hockey team and the women in their lives, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, friendship, and self-discovery as they navigate early adulthood.

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What is Season one about?

Season one focuses on an “opposites attract” romance between Hannah, a reserved songwriter, and Garrett, a star athlete at Briar University. Their relationship unfolds against the backdrop of campus life, sports pressure, and evolving personal identities, promising a mix of emotional drama and lighthearted moments.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and has already been renewed for a second season, indicating strong confidence from the platform even before its debut. With all episodes releasing at once, viewers can expect a binge-worthy experience when the show launches.

The announcement also comes at a time when hockey-themed dramas are gaining traction globally. Shows like Heated Rivalry and Shoresy have found significant audiences, blending sports narratives with compelling personal stories something Off Campus aims to replicate with a college romance twist.

With its combination of sports, romance, and coming-of-age storytelling, Off Campus is shaping up to be one of Prime Video’s major global releases in 2026.

Watch here:

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Tags: Elle Kennedy seriesOff CampusOff Campus AmazonOff Campus release datePrime Video Off Campus

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Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

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Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?
Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?
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Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

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