Oscars 2025: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ And Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ Join Eligible Films For BEST PICTURE Race

Oscars 2025: As anticipation builds ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, Indian cinema has taken another significant step on the global stage. Two Indian films, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great, have officially joined the list of feature films eligible for consideration in the ‘Best Picture category’ at the Oscars.

201 Films Qualify For Best Picture Consideration

According to the reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced 201 feature films that have met the eligibility criteria for the Best Picture race. These films cleared additional requirements beyond general entry norms laid down by the Academy.

The eligibility process includes mandatory theatrical runs and the submission of the Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form, a confidential document assessing diversity benchmarks.

Eligibility Rules Cleared By Indian Films

To qualify, films were required to meet at least two of the Academy’s four inclusion standards. Additionally, they needed to complete a qualifying theatrical release in 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial 2025 release.

Having successfully fulfilled all conditions, both Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great have secured a place among potential global contenders.

Earlier, in November 2025, the Academy had also unveiled lists of eligible films in categories such as Best Documentary Feature, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film, with a combined total of 317 films across categories.

The official nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are scheduled to be announced on January 22.

About ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the origins of Daiva worship in Karnataka’s Tulunadu region, tracing its roots to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, a guardian figure tasked with protecting the sacred forest and its indigenous communities.

About ‘Tanvi The Great’

Directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great stars Shubhangi in the lead role as Tanvi Raina, a young woman on the autism spectrum inspired by her late father’s service in the Indian Army. The film weaves themes of resilience, patriotism, and inclusion.

The ensemble cast also includes Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles.

(Via Agency Inputs)

