LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Home > Entertainment > New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

From nostalgic sequels to gritty thrillers and heartfelt dramas, this week's OTT lineup (July 21–27) offers 14 exciting new releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Whether you're in the mood for crime, comedy, fantasy, or real-life courtroom drama, there's something for everyone to binge this monsoon.

New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

Published By: Vani Verma
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 11:24:26 IST

With the rains of the monsoon all set to make it a good indoor day, the OTT portals have lined up some really rich content to entice viewers this week. From large-scale global super hits to local thrillers, here are the 14 best offerings released and streaming between July 21 and July 27 across Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and several others.

 

Netflix Brings the Big Guns: Comedy, Fantasy, and Crime

Of course, Netflix steals the thunder with its very much awaited titles. For all of the comedy lovers out there, Adam Sandler returns to the green and brings back the fan-favorite character of ‘Happy Gilmore’ in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ (July 25). And fantasy enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the ending chapters of Dream’s captivating journey in ‘The Sandman: Season 2 Part 2’ (July 24). For thrill seekers, ‘Mandala Murders’ needed to be on their list for its dark thrills in a crackling, twist-laden mystery.

 

 Prime Video’s Bold Mix of Drama and Real-Life Trials

Keeping it spicy, Prime Video incubates the courtroom thriller of true events, ‘Justice on Trial’ (July 21), and the heartwarming comedy-drama, ‘Rangeen’ (July 25). And you surely cannot miss the return of ‘Shiny Happy People S2’ on July 23 with more drama and intrigue.

 

 Desi Drama & Action Take the Stage on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Indian content libraries of Disney+ Hotstar together with JioCinema are expanding their selection of available shows. Kayoze Irani directs ‘Sarzameen’ (July 25) which delves into the subject of dedication alongside selflessness. Competition reality enthusiasts need to watch ‘Society’ (July 21) which combines strategic elements with intense real-life competition. The spy thriller ‘The Eastern Gate’ together with the high-budget ‘Special Ops S2’ (July 18) maintain an energetic pace as ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S3’ (July 18) launches fresh space explorations.

 

Global Adventures and Genre-Bending Picks Add Variety

The selections include the epic survival story ‘Washington Black’ on Disney+ and the third season of ‘Gutar Gu’ on MX Player as well as the horror-comedy ‘The Bhootnii’ on Zee5.

Final Verdict: A Wholesome Week of OTT Delights

The current week’s new releases bring a wide selection of content that includes nostalgic sequels along with suspenseful mysteries as well as touching dramas and horror comedies alongside motivational adventure stories. Adding new titles to your watchlist will help you maximize your evening entertainment. Your OTT platforms bring forth yet another week of binge-worthy content for all audience preferences and mood states.

(Release dates and availability of shows/movies are subject to change as per platform policies. Please check the respective OTT app for the most updated information before streaming.)

Tags: JioCinemaNetflix IndiaOTT releasesPrime Videowhat to watch

More News

‘Have Nothing To Say’, Mallikarjun Kharge After VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health Reasons
Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case
‘It Got Nasty!’ – Kalki Spills The Beans On Bitter Divorce With Anurag Kashyap And Parents’ Fallout
Planned Parenthood Secures Partial Legal Victory Against Trump Administration’s Medicaid Cuts
K-Drama Buzz List: The Most Anticipated Shows To Stream Right Now And Next Month
Tanner Scott Pulled Mid-Game With Arm Issue, Evaluation Underway
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
Coldplay Kiss-Cam Survival Guide: How to Dodge PDA and Avoid Getting Caught Red-Handed (Or Lip-Locked!)
From Screens To Social Feeds: Netizens Dish Out Honest Reviews And Crazy Funny Jibes On ‘Saiyaara’
Brazil Supreme Court Freezes Eduardo Bolsonaro’s Assets, Threatens Jair Bolsonaro With Arrest
New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More
New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More
New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More
New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?