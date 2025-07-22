New OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More

With the rains of the monsoon all set to make it a good indoor day, the OTT portals have lined up some really rich content to entice viewers this week. From large-scale global super hits to local thrillers, here are the 14 best offerings released and streaming between July 21 and July 27 across Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and several others.

Netflix Brings the Big Guns: Comedy, Fantasy, and Crime

Of course, Netflix steals the thunder with its very much awaited titles. For all of the comedy lovers out there, Adam Sandler returns to the green and brings back the fan-favorite character of ‘Happy Gilmore’ in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ (July 25). And fantasy enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the ending chapters of Dream’s captivating journey in ‘The Sandman: Season 2 Part 2’ (July 24). For thrill seekers, ‘Mandala Murders’ needed to be on their list for its dark thrills in a crackling, twist-laden mystery.

Prime Video’s Bold Mix of Drama and Real-Life Trials

Keeping it spicy, Prime Video incubates the courtroom thriller of true events, ‘Justice on Trial’ (July 21), and the heartwarming comedy-drama, ‘Rangeen’ (July 25). And you surely cannot miss the return of ‘Shiny Happy People S2’ on July 23 with more drama and intrigue.

Desi Drama & Action Take the Stage on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Indian content libraries of Disney+ Hotstar together with JioCinema are expanding their selection of available shows. Kayoze Irani directs ‘Sarzameen’ (July 25) which delves into the subject of dedication alongside selflessness. Competition reality enthusiasts need to watch ‘Society’ (July 21) which combines strategic elements with intense real-life competition. The spy thriller ‘The Eastern Gate’ together with the high-budget ‘Special Ops S2’ (July 18) maintain an energetic pace as ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S3’ (July 18) launches fresh space explorations.

Global Adventures and Genre-Bending Picks Add Variety

The selections include the epic survival story ‘Washington Black’ on Disney+ and the third season of ‘Gutar Gu’ on MX Player as well as the horror-comedy ‘The Bhootnii’ on Zee5.

Final Verdict: A Wholesome Week of OTT Delights

The current week’s new releases bring a wide selection of content that includes nostalgic sequels along with suspenseful mysteries as well as touching dramas and horror comedies alongside motivational adventure stories. Adding new titles to your watchlist will help you maximize your evening entertainment. Your OTT platforms bring forth yet another week of binge-worthy content for all audience preferences and mood states.

(Release dates and availability of shows/movies are subject to change as per platform policies. Please check the respective OTT app for the most updated information before streaming.)