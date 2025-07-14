Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Osbourne Slams Suicide Pact And “Sick” Rumours Days After His Final Concert: He’s Not Dying!

Kelly Osbourne has blasted online rumours that her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, is dying and that he and his wife Sharon have made a “suicide pact.” The TV celebrity used social media to openly respond to the speculative and, in her own words, “disgusting” assertions, providing an emotional and open explanation of her father’s health and the continuous discussion about her parents’ wellbeing. She emphasized that although Ozzy’s Parkinson’s diagnosis has undoubtedly affected his mobility, he is still very much alive and that her mother’s suggestion of a suicide pact is a long-debunked attention-seeking remark.

Ozzy’s Health: Beyond the Headlines

Supporters have been able to track Ozzy Osbourne’s battle with Parkinson’s disease since it was disclosed in 2020. However, recent sensational articles and films generated by AI have misrepresented this truth, creating a narrative of impending catastrophe. Although Parkinson’s disease has impacted her father’s physical abilities and necessitated several surgeries following a serious fall in 2019, Kelly firmly maintained that the illness does not equate to a “death sentence.” Actually, Ozzy has been working on new songs ever since. In July 2025, he even had a final, albeit sitting, show with Black Sabbath. His fortitude in the face of his illness, which has especially affected his legs and balance, is evidence of his will to live and not a portent of his impending death.

Suicide Pact Claims: A Daughter’s Frustration

Kelly has been especially irritated by the resurgence of a purported “suicide pact” between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. According to her, this idea originated from remarks made by Sharon years ago, which Kelly categorically rejected as “bulls my mom said to get attention one time.” According to a 2023 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon has already discussed the potential for assisted suicide in the face of crippling conditions like Alzheimer’s. But Kelly’s frustration highlights how the media frequently exaggerates and repeats past assertions, especially when they involve a well-known family like the Osbournes. Her unwavering and direct refusal aims to prevent the thoughtless spread of such distressing and unfounded allegations so that Ozzy’s family can continue her medical path in solitude and dignity.

