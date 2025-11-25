Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Controversy: Ah, love, heartbreak, and a dash of controversy, Palash Muchhal’s personal life is keeping the internet buzzing!

Before his recent engagement to cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana, Muchhal was reportedly in a serious relationship with Birva Shah. Both families were aware and supportive of their romance, and Muchhal had gone all out with a grand romantic proposal, a gesture so elaborate that the images now circulating online clearly showcase the moment, flowers, candlelight, and a setting straight out of a Bollywood film. Sounds like a fairy tale, right? But life, as always, had other plans.

Amid all this, a swirl of controversies seems to have followed the famous couple. Rumours about Mandhana and Muchhal calling off their wedding have ignited endless speculation online. And as if the story wasn’t spicy enough, images of the composer with his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah are now trending across social media platforms, especially X, and people just cannot stop talking. It’s become the hottest topic on the internet right now, dominating chats, comments, and memes.

Palash Muchhal and his ex Birva Shah👀 pic.twitter.com/0nVRaia3CQ https://t.co/T8kNaz2REU — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 25, 2025

So, are we witnessing a tale of love lost, or just another chapter in celebrity gossip? Either way, the drama has captured everyone’s attention. Grab your popcorn, because this story is far from over, and the internet is watching every twist and turn.

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana: Love, Scandal, and Grand Proposals!

Hold onto your feeds, because Palash Muchhal’s love life just exploded online! His relationship with ex Birva Shah ended before he got engaged to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, but the past refuses to stay buried. Images of Muchhal’s grand, jaw-dropping proposal to Birva are now surfacing across social media platforms like X, showing a romance straight out of a movie, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Meanwhile, rumours of a wedding call-off and cheating allegations linked to Mandhana have sent the internet into a frenzy. Was the engagement under threat? Did old flames still haunt new beginnings?

“Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana”

Yes it’s fcking true, these are Screenshots of him dming a girl on Instagram. That girl exposed him right after this wedding fiasco. Going by these Screenshots it’s very much clear how scumbag & cheater of a person he is!! pic.twitter.com/0jtDaad8hw — S`🪻 (@BewilderedMoses) November 25, 2025

Everyone’s guessing, debating, and screenshotting every detail. The saga has sparked one of the most talked-about controversies online, leaving fans glued, gossiping, and awaiting the next shocking update. So, are you team Muchhal, Mandhana, or Birva?

