LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Palash Muchhal’s love life is dominating social media, with images of his grand proposals, even to ex Birva Shah, engagement to Smriti Mandhana, wedding call-off rumours, and cheating allegations sparking massive online debate.

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah
Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 25, 2025 14:33:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Controversy:  Ah, love, heartbreak, and a dash of controversy, Palash Muchhal’s personal life is keeping the internet buzzing!

Before his recent engagement to cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana, Muchhal was reportedly in a serious relationship with Birva Shah. Both families were aware and supportive of their romance, and Muchhal had gone all out with a grand romantic proposal, a gesture so elaborate that the images now circulating online clearly showcase the moment, flowers, candlelight, and a setting straight out of a Bollywood film. Sounds like a fairy tale, right? But life, as always, had other plans.

Amid all this, a swirl of controversies seems to have followed the famous couple. Rumours about Mandhana and Muchhal calling off their wedding have ignited endless speculation online. And as if the story wasn’t spicy enough, images of the composer with his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah are now trending across social media platforms, especially X, and people just cannot stop talking. It’s become the hottest topic on the internet right now, dominating chats, comments, and memes.

So, are we witnessing a tale of love lost, or just another chapter in celebrity gossip? Either way, the drama has captured everyone’s attention. Grab your popcorn, because this story is far from over, and the internet is watching every twist and turn.

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana: Love, Scandal, and Grand Proposals!

Hold onto your feeds, because Palash Muchhal’s love life just exploded online! His relationship with ex Birva Shah ended before he got engaged to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, but the past refuses to stay buried. Images of Muchhal’s grand, jaw-dropping proposal to Birva are now surfacing across social media platforms like X, showing a romance straight out of a movie, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Meanwhile, rumours of a wedding call-off and cheating allegations linked to Mandhana have sent the internet into a frenzy. Was the engagement under threat? Did old flames still haunt new beginnings?

Everyone’s guessing, debating, and screenshotting every detail. The saga has sparked one of the most talked-about controversies online, leaving fans glued, gossiping, and awaiting the next shocking update. So, are you team Muchhal, Mandhana, or Birva?

Also Read: ‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana….

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity gossiphome-hero-pos-7Palash And Smirti WeddingPalash MuchhalPalash Muchhal cheat scandalPalash Muchhal weddingsmriti mandhanasocial media drama

RELATED News

‘I Did Not Know He Asked For Their Permission…’ Who Is Celina Jaitley’s Husband? Bollywood Actress First Met Husband In Dubai But It Was All Downfall From There

Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal in Hospital Amid Buzz of Postponed Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

From Bollywood Rejection To NFT Revolution: How Ishq Vishk Actor Vishal Malhotra Reinvented Himself

‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

LATEST NEWS

‘Should’ve Been Thrown Out’: SC Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Man For Refusing To Enter Temple, Calls It ‘Grossest Indiscipline’

Bengaluru Murder Mystery: 21-Year-Old Student Found Dead In A Rented Home Minutes After Speaking To Her Father, Probe On

Flipkart Black Friday Bonanza: Grab These Smartphones At Unbelievable Prices!

75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Big Worry, Predicts ‘Disappearance’ Of This Continent

Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

Meet Indian Woman Sarabjit Kaur Who Marries Pakistani Man After Pilgrimage Visit

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

PF, Pension or Tax Refund Delayed? Here’s How to Raise a Complaint in Minutes

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!
Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!
Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!
Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

QUICK LINKS