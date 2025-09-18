Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist

Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh’s sudden exit from reality show ‘Rise & Fall’ shocked fans. His revelation that he was never a contestant sparked major buzz, fueling speculations about a pre-planned appearance aimed at boosting viewership.

Pawan Singh drops a bombshell with his sudden ‘Rise & Fall’ exit! (Pc: Instagram)
Pawan Singh drops a bombshell with his sudden ‘Rise & Fall’ exit! (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 18, 2025 16:58:36 IST

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has taken the movie industry by storm by his sudden and unseemly exit of the popular reality show, Rise and Fall. The singer-actor who was one of the main attractions in the show was also supposed to have left the set when his family arrived to collect him. His moving out has shocked fans and other contestants, and many are left wondering why he has made such a sudden move.

As he exited, Singh gave the other competitors a perplexing remark which disclosed that he never was a contestant but had only meant to join the show briefly. Such a revelation has sparked off a blaze of speculations regarding the actuality of his involvement and the cause of leaving the show.

Pawan Behind the Sudden Departure

It appears that the presence of his family in the set was one of the reasons that made Pawan Singh decide to drop off during the mid-season of the show Rise and Fall. According to sources, his family came to collect him home and he was escorted out. It is the second sudden exit of the show after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat exited the show because of a health emergency.

His short-lived (yet influential) appearance on the reality show, hosted by Ashneer Grover, made Singh extremely popular and an object of viral communication with a social media host, Nayandeep Rakshit. What also contributed towards his public profile was his candid talk about his personal life where he was married and divorced.

Pawan True Nature of His Participation

The last and the most confusing to the departure of the superstar is his assertion that he was never a contestant. This is against the format of the show that places all the participants as rivals who are in a competition to acquire power.

His revelation indicates a pre-arranged deal of a limited appearance, a fact that was not in spill over to the audience and maybe even to some of the other participants. This was a strategic step, which may have been targeted at creating buzz and viewership, a strategy that apparently has worked given the recent increase in popularity of the show. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Tags: Pawan SinghPawan Singh Exitrise-and-fall

RELATED News

Josh Duhamel shares how his role in 'London Calling' helped him learn valuable lessons on parenting
Japanese boy band 'JO1' to visit India for first time
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks
Ryan Gosling suits up for 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' fans get glimpse
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"

LATEST NEWS

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Oversubscription Driven By Employees and NIIs, What’s QIB Outlook?
Caught On Cam! Blinkit Delivery Man Comes In THAR, Netizens Say ‘ Owner Aaya Hoga Deliver Karne’
Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, And Larry Ellison Have This Surprising Thing In Common: Here’s What You Need To Know
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Women in Gujarat achieve Atmanirbharta; around 4,150 of 16,000 cooperative societies managed by women in state
Trump administration unveils 'patriotic education' initiative as new priority for federal education grants
Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
Assam Congress Lodges Formal Complaint Against BJP Assam Social Media Post
'Camp Rock 3' gets a greenlight from Disney, Jonas Brothers to reprise their roles
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist

QUICK LINKS