Pedro Pascal starrer 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' from 'Star Wars' universe trailer out

Washington, DC [US], September 22 (ANI): The highly awaited first trailer for the director Jon Favreau’s ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’, the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film starring Pedro Pascal, is finally out.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ was first announced in January 2024 as the next ‘Star Wars’ movie in development, and it’s set to hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

In addition to Pascal’s masked Mandalorian character and his adorable sidekick Grogu (better known as Baby Yoda), the cast also includes Sigourney Weaver as a fighter pilot, Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta and Jonny Coyne as an imperial warlord, reported Variety.

In the trailer, Mando and Grogu meet Weaver and White’s characters and fight a variety of evil robots and sci-fi beasts. There are also cameos from the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ alien race of Babu Frik and Zeb Orrelios from ‘Star Wars Rebels.’

The two heroes fight what appears to be a Rancour-like lizard monster in Rotta the Hutt’s arena and bring down a lumbering AT-AT, which slowly falls down a mountainside in an epic fashion as shown in the trailer.

The ‘Star Wars’ franchise shared the trailer of the film on their Instagram handle on Monday.

The logline of the movie states, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu,” as quoted by Variety.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” Favreau said when the film was first revealed, as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the ‘Mandalorian’ series takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,’ where a lone mercenary (a Mandalorian from the planet Mandalore) makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy.

Along the way, he meets Grogu (a force-sensitive creature from the same species as Jedi Master Yoda), and the two form an unlikely bond as they trek across the galaxy far, far away, avoiding the vestiges of the Empire and meeting characters from across the Star Wars canon.

Favreau is producing the film alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Filoni, Lucasfilm CCO and former supervising director of the beloved animated series ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ as per Variety. (ANI)

