Home > Entertainment > Prabhas' Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie 'Spirit'

Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Spirit’

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrated Prabhas’ 46th birthday by releasing the first audio teaser of ‘Spirit’ in five languages. The teaser hints at Prabhas as a fierce cop, starring alongside Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga teases his upcoming film ‘Spirit’ with a special audio story. (Photo: X/@imvangasandeep)
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga teases his upcoming film ‘Spirit’ with a special audio story. (Photo: X/@imvangasandeep)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 24, 2025 00:38:46 IST

Prabhas' Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie 'Spirit'

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga treated fans of Prabhas with a unique surprise on the actor’s 46th birthday by releasing the first audio teaser of his upcoming film, ‘Spirit’. The teaser, shared in five Indian languages, gives a glimpse into the intense storyline and promises the same energy fans loved in Vanga’s previous films like ‘Animal’.

Vanga captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna…Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his….🔥”.



The teaser introduces a gripping scenario where a jailer discusses the arrival of an ex-cop in remand. Despite the prisoner’s former police status, the jailer insists on treating everyone equally. In a striking moment, Prabhas’ character calmly says: “Sir, since childhood I have one bad habit,” hinting at the fierce and intense cop persona he will portray in the film.

‘Spirit’ stars Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Triptii plays his love interest, marking her second collaboration with Vanga after ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor. Reports suggest she replaced Deepika Padukone, who exited due to creative differences, work schedule, and remuneration concerns.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in collaboration with Bhadrakali Pictures, with a planned release in 2026.

Fans also got glimpses of birthday celebrations, with Prabhas cutting cakes surrounded by Vanga, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and other close associates, sharing hugs and wishes.

Prabhas, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s 2024 epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has a packed lineup including ‘The Raja Saab’, ‘Fauzi’, and now ‘Spirit’. Additionally, a combined theatrical release of the hit Baahubali series, titled ‘Baahubali: The Epic’, is scheduled for October 31.

With the ‘Spirit’ audio teaser generating massive excitement, fans eagerly await Prabhas’ next action-packed avatar from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:38 AM IST
Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Spirit’

QUICK LINKS