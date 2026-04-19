Prathichaya OTT Release: All You Need To Know About Nivin Pauly’s Political Drama, Including Story, Cast, Review And Streaming Details

Prathichaya OTT Release: Now that the Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya is getting its digital release, the film is getting a second chance to reach its audience. Though the film had piscied in theatres on March 26, 2026, it didn’t seem to have been a big success. The film is set to release on OTT as well, just a month after it’s theatrical release. Prathichaya is a political thriller which explores themes of power, corruption, media manipulation, and family. The film is sure to entertain the fans of political thrillers this season.

When and Where Is ‘Prathichaya’ Releasing on OTT?

Prathichaya will stream on OTT from April 24, 2026. The film is available exclusively on JioHotstar, as stated by the platform. The film will go on OTT almost a month after its theatrical release.

What is the story of ‘Prathichaya’?

The film is a political thriller set in an alternate political scenario in Kerala. The plot revolves around K N Varghese (Balachandra Menon) a powerful ruling party leader who is embroiled in a serious corruption case. His elder son Tobin (Nishanth Sagar) is already in the political arena but Varghese sees more potential in his younger son John (Nivin Pauly).

#Prathichaya Had A Decent Second Sunday In Kerala Box Office 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9NXRf5ezdO — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) April 6, 2026







Yet John has no interest in politics. He is busy with his tech startup and wants to move abroad with his wife.

Prathichaya Review-A film that takes a turn into the political arena

Prathichaya is a film that takes a sudden turn when a political scandal throws a family into the political race and John has to step into politics. The rest of the film is about John’s tussle between party politics, media and his own family. He must protect his father’s name while also figuring out the bigger conspiracy.

Who are the stars in Prathichaya?

Besides the star Nivin Pauly, there is a good supporting cast in the film. Sharaf U Dheen too has a role to play in the movie. He plays a media baron named Ravi Madhavan. Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Saikumar and Vishnu Agasthya are the other cast members in the film.

How did Prathichaya do at the box office?

Prathichaya saw a slow start at the box office. It is said that the movie opened at about ₹65 lakh on the first day in India. It collected a little more on the next two days but did not build upon the collections. The film finished its early days with a net collection of ₹1.99 crore and Gross collection of about ₹2.32 crore in India. While the film had a good cast and an interesting plot, it did not perform well at the box office and was received with average reviews.

Who are the people behind ‘Prathichaya’?

It is directed by B Unnikrishnan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan on the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies in association with RD Illuminations LLP. We can expect Justin Varghese as music director also. Chandru Selvaraj as cinematographer. Manoj as editor. Shajie Naduvil as production designer. Real Sathish and Mafia Sasi as action choreographers.

What has Nivin Pauly said about the film?

Nivin Pauly has said during promos that he has a certain amount of common sense and he must be aware of the political landscape. He said that there are people who cannot be ignorant of politics and he himself, is not one of them. However the actor has also added that his first priority is not about politics but about cinema and he wants to be an entertainer.

If you are a fan of political thrillers, this film is worth watching on OTT!

The film, which mixes politics with media and family drama, might appeal more to viewers on OTT platforms than the theater crowd! Though the film received mixed reviews when it was screened in theaters, it can find a better audience with its digital release. This OTT release can give us one more chance to watch a film that deals in power struggles, corruption and personal dilemmas in a high-stakes political world.

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