Home > Entertainment > "Precious little one…": Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya on welcoming first child

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 12:23:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Konidela family is beaming with joy as actor Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.

Varun’s cousin, superstar Ram Charan, could not contain his happiness and shared a warm message for the new parents.

Taking to his X account, the ‘RRR’ actor said he was overjoyed to see Varun and Lavanya step into this “amazing chapter” of their lives.

He wrote, “Dear Varun and Lavanya, Huge congrats on your precious little one (red heart emojis) I’m so happy seeing you both start this amazing chapter. May your baby bring you both and our family immense joy and happiness. God bless you 3 (red heart emoji).”

Take a look

On Thursday, Varun and his wife, Lavanya, announced the arrival of their firstborn. The couple shared an adorable picture that shows Varun gently kissing his wife on the forehead while Lavanya lovingly cradles the newborn on her lap. “Our little man 10.09.2025,” they captioned the post.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also joined the family in sending blessings. Sharing a picture of himself lovingly holding the baby, he welcomed the child to the family.

“Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child,” he wrote.

Varun and Lavanya have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. They got married in 2023. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chiranjeevifatherhoodlavanyaRam Charanvarun-tej

