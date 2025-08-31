LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Prem Sagar, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away! Arun Govil and TV Industry Pay Tribute

Prem Sagar, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away! Arun Govil and TV Industry Pay Tribute

Prem Sagar, son of iconic Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar, has passed away. Known for carrying forward his father’s legendary legacy in Indian television, his death has left the industry in mourning. Actor Arun Govil paid heartfelt tribute, remembering him as a quiet force behind timeless storytelling.

Prem Sagar, Son of the Legendary Ramanand Sagar, Dies (Photo: Instagram)
Prem Sagar, Son of the Legendary Ramanand Sagar, Dies (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 31, 2025 16:17:00 IST

Prem Sagar, son of legendary storyteller Ramanand Sagar, breathed his last, and with him goes a silent force behind the magic that defined an era of Indian television. It’s not just a person we’ve lost, it’s a piece of our collective memory. While his father gave us Ramayan, it was Prem who preserved, protected, and passed on that legacy and  not with fanfare, but with heart. He wasn’t just a filmmaker. He was a bridge between generations, quietly making sure the soul of those stories stayed intact. Today, Arun Govil, the face of Ram to millions, mourned like family, because that’s what this loss feels like. Family.

Prem Sagar, The Visionary Behind Ramayan’s Timeless Magic

Prem was not doing well since quite sometime, he was  admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, but he left the world in all calmness. His cremation was held in Juhu, Mumbai, a small goodbye for a man who quietly shaped an era.

He wasn’t the face on the screen. He worked behind it. The legendary cinematographer, and producer, and obviously  storyteller with an eye for detail and a heart full of respect for his father’s legacy. Prem studied at FTII Pune, learned his craft, and never tried to outshine the name he carried. Instead, he carried it with care and respect. 

1987 was the first year Ramayan aired on television, but for millions, it’s still alive in their memories, in their homes. And Prem was part of that magic, he was making sure the story, the spirit, and the soul stayed real.

Arun Govil and the Industry Remember a Quiet Legend

The whole industry feels this loss. Arun Govil, the man who played Ram, posted a heartfelt message that captured it all. Prem didn’t just bring a story to life; he brought dignity, ideals, and teachings into every household. That kind of legacy doesn’t die. It lives on.

Prem Sagar was the quiet force, the steady hand, the one who worked without the spotlight but made sure the spotlight shined on what mattered. His passing is a reminder that sometimes the real legends work in silence, crafting the stories that shape us all.

Tags: Arun Govil tributePrem Sagar passes awayRamanand Sagar sonRamayan legacyRamayan TV show

