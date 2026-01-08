LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film 'The Bluff'; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film 'The Bluff'; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is set to sail into new territory with her upcoming international project, The Bluff, marking her first foray into a full-fledged pirate adventure thriller. The actor has unveiled her intense first look as the feared pirate Bloody Mary, sparking widespread buzz online. The newly released stills show Priyanka Chopra in a rugged pirate avatar, dressed in dark, battle-ready attire and captured in the middle of high-octane action.

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film 'The Bluff'; Set To Clash With Karl Urban (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film 'The Bluff'; Set To Clash With Karl Urban (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 13:24:22 IST

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is set to sail into new territory with her upcoming international project, The Bluff, marking her first foray into a full-fledged pirate adventure thriller. The actor has unveiled her intense first look as the feared pirate Bloody Mary, sparking widespread buzz online.

Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce First Look Revealed

The newly released stills show Priyanka Chopra in a rugged pirate avatar, dressed in dark, battle-ready attire and captured in the middle of high-octane action. In one striking frame, she is seen mid-air, lunging forward with a weapon, her expression fierce and unyielding.

Another image features a dramatic sword fight between Chopra’s character and Karl Urban, who appears in a period-style costume, hinting at a tense rivalry. The visuals suggest a gritty narrative driven by survival, power struggles, and emotional depth.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

‘Meet Bloody Mary’: Actor Shares Character Details

Sharing the first-look images, Chopra offered a glimpse into her character with a powerful caption, describing Bloody Mary as a “Mother. Protector. Pirate.” The post hints at a layered role shaped not just by conflict, but also by responsibility and resilience.

The reveal was met with an enthusiastic response from fans and industry peers alike.

Nick Jonas Reacts, Film Details Emerge

Singer Nick Jonas also reacted to the reveal, praising his wife’s performance and expressing excitement about the film’s release.

Nick Jonas Reacts, Film Details Emerge

Nick Jonas Reacts, Film Details Emerge

Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff boasts a strong production lineup, including Anthony and Joe Russo, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other collaborators. The involvement of the Russo Brothers adds scale and credibility to the action-driven project.

The Bluff is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2026, and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film also features Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 1:24 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts
Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts
Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts
Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

QUICK LINKS