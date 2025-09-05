LIVE TV
Raj Kundra and 5 Other Celebrities Who Donated Their Kidneys To Save Lives

Raj Kundra and 5 Other Celebrities Who Donated Their Kidneys To Save Lives

Many well known personalities have shown incredible generosity by donating their kidneys to save lives. These selfless acts highlights the importance of compassion, love, and the deep bonds between friends and family. Kidney donation not only gives recipients a second chance at life but also inspires millions around the world to consider organ donation. These stories serve as powerful reminders that even the most admired figures can make a profound difference through kindness and humanity.

Raj Kundra and 5 Other Celebrities Who Donated Their Kidneys To Save Lives

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 5, 2025 12:55:53 IST

Kidney donation is one of the most selfless acts a person can do, giving someone a second chance at life. Over the years, many well known personalities, including Raj Kundra, have come forward to donate or offer their kidneys, inspiring millions with their compassion and courage. These heartwarming stories highlight the power of love, friendship, and humanity. From saving family members to helping friends or spiritual guides, these acts of generosity prove that true heroes exist both on and off the screen. Here are some inspiring examples of celebrities who made a life changing differences through kidney donation.

Raj Kundra (Businessman with entertainment ties)

While not an actor, Raj Kundra closely associated with Bollywood- offered to donate his kidney to his spiritual teacher, Premanand Maharaj, who had been on dialysis for over 20 years. The gesture, though met with skepticism by some online, was a powerful demonstration of compassion.

Ann Serrano- Donated To George Lopez

Producer and actress Ann Serrano took the brave step of donating her kidney to her then husband comedian George Lopez, in 2005. Their story stands out as one of love and resilience during trying health times.

Oscar Roberston- Gave To His Daughter

Basketball legend Oscar Roberston donated a kidney to his own daughter in 1997. This personal act demonstrates the powerful role of families love in motivating altruistic decisions.

Richard “Dick” Cass- Donated To A Friend

NFL executive Richard “Dick” Cass, known for his leadership with the Baltimore Ravens, donated a kidney to a close friend in 2006. His generosity highlights how public figures can deeply impact personal crisis.

Ken Howard- Saved a Friend Through Donation

Actor and SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard received a kidney from a family friend and stunt performer, Jeannie Epper, in 2000. Their bond extended beyond professional collaboration to a life saving donations.

Eric Toms- Gave His Kidneys To a Friend

Comedian and actor Eric Toms stepped forward in 2012 to donate his kidney to long time friend Michael Hogan. Despite the challenges, the procedure was a success, showcasing how powerful bonds can drive extraordinary acts of kindness.

Conclusion 

Kidney donation is a propound act of love and sacrifice that can change lives forever. The inspiring gestures of individuals, including Raj Kundra, show that compassion knows no boundaries. These stories remind us of the importance of organ donation and how one selfless decision can give someone a new lease on life. By spreading awareness and encouraging more people to register as donors, we can create a future where countless lives are saved. True greatness lies not just in fame or success, but in acts of kindness that leave a lasting impact on humanity.

Raj Kundra and 5 Other Celebrities Who Donated Their Kidneys To Save Lives

