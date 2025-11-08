LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal's Deadly Avatar: Meet The 'Angel Of Death' In Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh unveils Arjun Rampal’s menacing ‘Angel of Death’ look from Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The action-thriller, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan, promises a dark espionage drama. Trailer drops Nov 12, film releases Dec 5, 2025.

Ranveer Singh Reveals Arjun Rampal’s Fierce ‘Angel of Death’ Look in Dhurandhar (Pc: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh Reveals Arjun Rampal’s Fierce ‘Angel of Death’ Look in Dhurandhar (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 8, 2025 16:41:15 IST

Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar

With the horrifying unveiling of Arjun Rampal’s character, Dhurandhar, an up-and-coming action-thriller film that features Ranveer Singh, has just completely upped the ante. The powerful poster, which is only one, showed the look that was revealed by Ranveer Singh himself on social media and, in a very dramatic way, wrote the caption “The Angel of Death.” The name is very apt for the actor’s dark new optical illusion and it is just right that he will stay as one of the most evil characters of a long time in the film industry.

The filmmaker Aditya Dhar who is famous for the breathtaking fights in Uri: The Surgical Strike is probably building a very dark and powerful cast that indicates a high-stakes real-life espionage thriller surrounded by the sort of covert operations that are not acknowledged. Also, the movie has a fantastic cast that comprises Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna among others, and it is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year that thus rising to the top as a must-watch action extravaganza.

Arjun Rampal’s Intense Transformation

The first look that has been newly released reveals Arjun Rampal in a deeply rugged and formidable character. His character design has a thick, salt-and-pepper beard, sleek dark sunglasses, and an overall formidable presence quietly menacing that everyone can feel it. This move away from his typical roles is really seen the actor taking a huge grey area, which he himself said was a difficult but interesting challenge.

The change is more than just a skin-deep one; it represents the brutal and uncompromising character of the ‘Angel of Death’ setting the tone for a strong confrontation on screen with the protagonist played by Ranveer Singh. Fans are already calling it a ‘deadly’ look which is giving rise to huge excitement for the trailer launch.

 Crucial Film Release Milestones

The unveiling of this character is the grand promotional action of the film before the trailer release. The producers have announced a big star cast of R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun, thus paving the way for a rich storyline. The trailer that many have been waiting for Dhurandhar has been set for November 12th release, a date that fans have marked. Besides, the movie will have its global theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

These precise and stateful facts reveal that the production is on a tight and well-defined schedule, which is the opposite of the buzz created by the first look that is building up towards a grand cinematic debut in the lucrative December window.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 4:41 PM IST

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 4:41 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal's Deadly Avatar: Meet The 'Angel Of Death' In Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar

QUICK LINKS