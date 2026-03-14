Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Sequel Floods Social Media With ‘Karma Memes’ Amid Middle East War, Revives Debate Over Past Gulf Ban Of ₹1305 Crore Hit Dhurandhar 1

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Dhurandhar 2 has triggered a fresh wave of online discussions as “Karma” memes flood social media amid the ongoing Middle East war and rising Iran-Israel tensions.

The renewed buzz has also revived debate over the past Gulf ban of Dhurandhar (2025), the blockbuster spy thriller that reportedly earned around Rs 1305 crore worldwide.







Why Was Dhurandhar 1 Banned in Gulf Countries?

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence agent, faced restrictions in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, drawing criticism over its portrayal of Pakistan.

With the sequel now trending online during a period of geopolitical turmoil in the region, many users are linking the timing to the earlier controversy, while others warn that such narratives could impact India-Gulf relations and the large Indian diaspora living in the Middle East.

Social Media Fill With ‘Karma Memes’ Ahead Dhurandhar 2 Release

One user commented, “KARMA is real…! Dhurandhar-1 was BANNED in the Middle East. Now the Middle East is CLOSED during the release of Dhurandhar-2.”

Second user said, “IRONY Dhurandhar-1 was banned in the Middle East. Now Middle East is closed during the release of Dhurandhar-2 due to war”

Third user wrote, “Karma always finds its way… Peak Detailing by #AdityaDhar”

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026. The spy action thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller continues the high-stakes espionage story, following an undercover RAW agent as he rises through Karachi’s criminal underworld as ‘Hamza Ali.’

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