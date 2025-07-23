LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Saiyaara Enters ₹100 Crore Club In 4 Days: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Film Crosses ₹132 Crore

Saiyaara Enters ₹100 Crore Club In 4 Days: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Film Crosses ₹132 Crore

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, storms into the ₹100 crore club in just four days. With strong weekday performance and glowing reviews, the film passes the Monday test, proving its box office power and signaling a new wave of storytelling in Bollywood.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 23, 2025 10:07:00 IST

In a sector frequently ruled by high-budget spectacles and famous actors, Saiyaara has silently but strongly forged its own way. Launched merely four days ago, the movie featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has rapidly crossed the ₹100 crore milestone, a feat many believed was an unattainable dream for this new duo. 

Saiyaara Passes the Monday Test: Box Office Numbers Stay Strong Beyond Opening Weekend

From the first day, Saiyaara ignited interest with its captivating plot and sincere acting. Word of mouth quickly spread across social media platforms and movie theaters alike. Viewers have been attracted not only by the star appeal but also by the authentic feelings and relatable topics that the film examines. This genuine connection has allowed the film to attract consistent audiences even during weekdays, a time when numerous films usually struggle. and has vry smoothly now touched  ₹132 Crore.

By successfully navigating the important Monday test frequently viewed as a genuine measure of a film’s enduring charm Saiyaara demonstrated it was more than just a fleeting weekend success. The figures indicate a continuous interest, with tickets continuing to sell rapidly and theaters noting full houses in major urban areas. 

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Chemistry Wins Hearts, Critics Praise Emotional Depth

Critics have praised the film for its equilibrium of entertainment and depth. The interaction between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda enriches the story, enhancing it beyond a conventional romantic drama. Their acts resonate profoundly, generating excitement that has only stoked the box office flames. 

Although the ₹100 crore benchmark is typically associated with major blockbuster films, Saiyaara’s accomplishment indicates a revitalizing change in Indian filmmaking. It demonstrates that viewers desire sincere narratives and new voices, reaffirming that excellent movies don’t have to scream they just need to resonate. 

With the momentum strongly in its favor, everyone is now focused on Saiyaara as it continues to create buzz and redefine the standards of box office achievement. 

