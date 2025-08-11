LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Was Once Offered The Opportunity To Own An IPL Team, Here's Why The Bollywood Superstar Said NO

Salman Khan IPL Team Offer: Salman Khan revealed he turned down an IPL franchise offer back in 2008, saying he has no regrets. Joking he’s “too old” for it now, the actor remains busy with films like Sikandar and Battle of Galwan. Meanwhile, IPL buzz grows over Sanju Samson’s possible move to Chennai Super Kings.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 18:10:00 IST

Salman Khan IPL Team Offer: Salman Khan finally broke his silence about why he never picked up an IPL team, and honestly, the answer’s more straightforward than you’d think.

Turns out, back when the IPL first kicked off in 2008, Salman did get an offer to buy into a franchise. Yeah, he could’ve been up there with Shah Rukh, Juhi, and Preity, but he passed. 

When someone asked him about it at a recent event in Mumbai, Salman just shrugged and joked, “IPL ke liye too old ho gaye hum”—translation: “I’m too old for all that now.” 

Salman Khan has no regrets about not owning an IPL team 

He went on to explain that he had the chance but just didn’t go for it. No regrets, no dramatic backstory—he’s genuinely fine with how things played out. In his words, “It’s not like I’m kicking myself over it, I’m happy.” So, no hidden beef, just a guy who made a choice and moved on.

Right now, Salman’s still got his hands full with movies. He was last seen in “Sikandar” with Rashmika Mandanna, and he’s currently shooting “Battle of Galwan,” which—yeah, you guessed it—dives into the 2020 India-China clash.

Meanwhile, the IPL itself just keeps getting bigger. Seventeen seasons in, and the drama’s still cranked to eleven—trades, last-minute heroics, all of it.

Right now, the big talk is about Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson maybe heading over to Chennai Super Kings. Never a dull moment in this league, even if Salman’s sitting this one out.

