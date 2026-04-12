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Home > Entertainment News > Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags

Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags

There’s a certain image that celebrities are often expected to uphold in the glitzy world of entertainment. Opening up about this pressure, Sameera Reddy recently reflected on her past habit of splurging on luxury items in the 2000s—and how she eventually moved away from it.

Sameera Reddy (Photo: imdb)
Sameera Reddy (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 12, 2026 16:49:07 IST

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Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags

There’s a certain image that celebrities are often expected to uphold in the glitzy world of entertainment. Opening up about this pressure, Sameera Reddy recently reflected on her past habit of splurging on luxury items in the 2000s—and how she eventually moved away from it.

In a candid chat with Hauterrfly, the actress showcased some of her most expensive possessions, including a collection of luxury bags worth lakhs. Some pieces, priced between ₹3–4 lakh, symbolised what she now calls a phase of “frivolous spending” driven by the need to project success. “Back then, I was a shopaholic,” she admitted.

Recalling one of her earliest designer buys, she said, “This is a Dior Gaucho bag from 2005, when I had just started doing films. I felt like I needed all the latest bags. I bought them because I felt the pressure to fit in. People often say they love bags, but for me, it was about making others believe I had arrived. Looking back now, I wish I had bought a block of gold instead—I would have done much better.”

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She also spoke about the influence of industry trends, adding, “Everyone was carrying these big LV totes for their airport looks, and I felt compelled to get one too. I thought, ‘I have to have that look.’ There was a phase when everything was about showing what you own. But about thirteen years ago, I realised I didn’t want to scream ‘look at me.’ That’s when I discovered that true beauty lies in quiet luxury.”

Referring to her past self as “Old Sameera,” the actress shared how her lifestyle has evolved since moving to Goa. “Since relocating, I’ve become much more relaxed. I now prefer organic cotton, have moved away from fast fashion and big brands, and enjoy keeping things simple—mixing and matching what I already own,” she said.

“I’ve settled into wearing organic clothes and rarely touch my fancy outfits now. That was a different version of me—before I had kids,” she added.

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2012 film Tezz. She married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014, and the couple has two children—a son, Hans, and a daughter, Nyra.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

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Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags

Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags

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Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags
Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags
Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags
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