Home > Entertainment > Sania Mirza Makes Shocking Revelation, Breaks Silence Over Divorce With Shoaib Malik, Says 'I Don't Want To Mention…'

During their heartfelt conversation, Sania recalled how her best friend’s presence gave her the strength to face the cameras on one of her most difficult days.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 10:51:25 IST

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has opened up about one of the most emotional moments of her life, revealing how filmmaker Farah Khan supported her during a panic attack that struck soon after her divorce from former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik.

The emotional revelation came during the first episode of Sania’s new YouTube talk show, Serving It Up With Sania, where Farah appeared as her first guest. During their heartfelt conversation, Sania recalled how her best friend’s presence gave her the strength to face the cameras on one of her most difficult days.

“I don’t want to mention it on camera, but there was a moment that was one of the lowest moments when you (Farah Khan) showed up on my set and I had to go on a live show after that,” Sania said. “If you had not come there, I was shivering. And if you would not have come there, I wouldn’t have done that show. You told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show.’”

Farah, who shares a close bond with the tennis star, recalled how worried she was when she saw Sania in distress. “I got so scared. I had to shoot that day, but I just left everything and came there in my pyjamas and chappals,” she said, adding that she simply wanted to be there for her friend when she needed her most.

During the same conversation, Farah also praised Sania for raising her son, Izhaan, with strength and grace as a single mother. “For you to do it alone, you have to work, raise your son, and give him time. It’s double the effort, and you’re doing it beautifully,” Farah said.

Sania married Shoaib Malik in April 2010, and the couple welcomed their son in 2018. In January 2024, her family confirmed the separation after Shoaib announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza, later shared that Sania had separated from Shoaib months earlier and requested privacy for her during the sensitive time.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS