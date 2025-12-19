LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sara Arjun Viral Video Controversy: What Did Rakesh Bedi Say About ‘Kissing’ Her?

Sara Arjun Viral Video Controversy: What Did Rakesh Bedi Say About ‘Kissing’ Her?

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi addressed criticism over a viral video showing him hugging and kissing co-star Sara Arjun at a public event. Calling it a misread fatherly gesture, Bedi said there was “no ill intent” and urged focus on the film, not controversy.

Rakesh Bedi Responds to Sara Arjun Viral Video Controversy (Pc: X)
Rakesh Bedi Responds to Sara Arjun Viral Video Controversy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 19, 2025 08:35:36 IST

Sara Arjun Viral Video Controversy: What Did Rakesh Bedi Say About ‘Kissing’ Her?

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar had its trailer launch’s glitz and glamour momentarily eclipsed by an online debate that involved veteran actor Rakesh Bedi and his 20-year-old co-actor, Sara Arjun. The veteran actor, Rakesh Bedi’s, conduct was questioned, and the event was not free from controversy that went viral, as netizens branded the interaction as inappropriate.

A recording taken at the occasion showed Bedi receiving Arjun with a nice hug and a kiss on the shoulder, a nice gesture that soon caused the online criticism to erupt again. Nonetheless, Bedi has now come out and criticized the uproar, saying that it is nothing but a big misinterpretation of a fatherly relationship.

Paternal Bond Misunderstood

Rakesh Bedi voiced his annoyance at the way a mere gesture of love turned into something scandalous. He remarked that in the film, Sara Arjun who is just a little more than a child, is his daughter Yalina Jamali. The two actors created a strong attachment as “father and daughter” during the full 25-day shooting. 

Bedi stated that Sara always greeted him with a hug and called him “Papa,” which only indicated how close they were during filming. He added that the gesture at the event was nothing but a reflection of their daily interactions and that it was “the eyes of the beholder” that failed to perceive the innocent love of an old man for a little girl, whom he, in turn, considers a family member.

Public Presence and Intent

In response to the allegations of “ill intent,” the actor emphasized the absurdity of the accusations considering the event was public all over. He stressed that Sara’s actual parents, the actors Raj Arjun and Sanya, were in the audience during the interaction. Bedi wondered if anyone would behave badly in such a professional and family-oriented environment.

He considered the online commotion as “stupid” and “crazy,” pointing out that the critics are usually the ones trying to make problems out of nothing. For Bedi, the focus should be on the victory of Dhurandhar rather than the uproars that demean the real respect between co-workers.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 8:31 AM IST
