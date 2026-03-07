Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

The recently released film Jab Khuli Kitaab, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, is receiving positive as well as mixed reactions from viewers on X.

Since its premiere on ZEE5 on March 6, audiences have been sharing their thoughts online, praising the film’s touching narrative, emotional depth, and the powerful performances delivered by veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.

Many viewers described the film as a heartfelt family drama that brings back the charm of early multiplex-era storytelling. Several posts applauded the soulful storytelling and the chemistry between the lead actors, calling the film a refreshing watch.

From stage play to the screen

What makes Jab Khuli Kitaab particularly interesting is its journey from theatre to cinema. The story was originally written by Shukla as a stage play of the same name and was first performed under Aadyam, a theatre initiative by the Aditya Birla Group.

#JabKhuliKitaab Nauheed Cyrusi (Farnaaz) is lovely and it’s a pleasure to see her after a hiatus. Samir Soni (Param) has a crucial role and he leaves a mark. Sunil Palwal (Jignesh) and Devyani Ratanpal (Sujata) are decent https://t.co/hsfbx3shJJ — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) March 6, 2026

The play’s engaging writing, humour and emotional core caught the attention of Applause Entertainment, which later decided to adapt the story into a film. The project was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Shoestrap Films Production, bringing the acclaimed play to a wider audience through digital streaming.

Saurabh Shukla on adapting the play for cinema

Talking about the adaptation, Shukla revealed that he had always imagined the story visually while writing it. When producer Sameer Nair approached him with the idea of turning it into a film, he did not hesitate.

According to Shukla, while the play worked beautifully on stage, cinema had always been part of its creative destiny. The transition from theatre to screen allowed the story to reach more viewers while preserving its emotional essence.

Netizens highlight performances and emotional depth

Social media reactions show that audiences are particularly impressed by the performances of Kapur and Kapadia.

Have you checked out #JabKhuliKitaab? This one is a heartwarming tale. Reminds one of the family genre movies that used to release at the time when the multiplex era had just begun.#PankajKapur #DimpleKapadia #SaurabhShukla #ApplauseEntertainment pic.twitter.com/znOdCNtygO — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) March 7, 2026

One X user wrote that the film starts on a moving note with a strong conflict, though a bizarre scene briefly weakens the impact before the story picks up again, especially with the entry of lawyer played by Aparshakti Khurana.

Another viewer described the film as a heartwarming tale that reminds them of family-oriented movies from the early days of the multiplex era, calling it an ode to rediscovering love and embracing life’s second chances.

With its theatre roots, strong performances and emotional storytelling, Jab Khuli Kitaab appears to be resonating with viewers who appreciate meaningful and character-driven narratives. Now streaming on ZEE5, the film continues to spark conversations online as more audiences discover the story.

