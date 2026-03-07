Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Jab Khuli Kitaab X review: Fans praise touching narrative and stellar performances by Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia; call it a soulful family drama.

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X review. (Photo: X)
Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X review. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 7, 2026 16:09:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

The recently released film Jab Khuli Kitaab, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, is receiving positive as well as mixed reactions from viewers on X. 

Since its premiere on ZEE5 on March 6, audiences have been sharing their thoughts online, praising the film’s touching narrative, emotional depth, and the powerful performances delivered by veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.

Many viewers described the film as a heartfelt family drama that brings back the charm of early multiplex-era storytelling. Several posts applauded the soulful storytelling and the chemistry between the lead actors, calling the film a refreshing watch.

You Might Be Interested In

From stage play to the screen

What makes Jab Khuli Kitaab particularly interesting is its journey from theatre to cinema. The story was originally written by Shukla as a stage play of the same name and was first performed under Aadyam, a theatre initiative by the Aditya Birla Group.

The play’s engaging writing, humour and emotional core caught the attention of Applause Entertainment, which later decided to adapt the story into a film. The project was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Shoestrap Films Production, bringing the acclaimed play to a wider audience through digital streaming.

Saurabh Shukla on adapting the play for cinema

Talking about the adaptation, Shukla revealed that he had always imagined the story visually while writing it. When producer Sameer Nair approached him with the idea of turning it into a film, he did not hesitate.

According to Shukla, while the play worked beautifully on stage, cinema had always been part of its creative destiny. The transition from theatre to screen allowed the story to reach more viewers while preserving its emotional essence.

Netizens highlight performances and emotional depth

Social media reactions show that audiences are particularly impressed by the performances of Kapur and Kapadia.

One X user wrote that the film starts on a moving note with a strong conflict, though a bizarre scene briefly weakens the impact before the story picks up again, especially with the entry of lawyer played by Aparshakti Khurana.

Another viewer described the film as a heartwarming tale that reminds them of family-oriented movies from the early days of the multiplex era, calling it an ode to rediscovering love and embracing life’s second chances.

With its theatre roots, strong performances and emotional storytelling, Jab Khuli Kitaab appears to be resonating with viewers who appreciate meaningful and character-driven narratives. Now streaming on ZEE5, the film continues to spark conversations online as more audiences discover the story.

ALSO READ: Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dimple kapadiaJab Khuli KitaabJab Khuli Kitaab X reviewPankaj KapurSaurabh Shukla Jab Khuli Kitaabsaurabh-shukla

RELATED News

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Controversy: Latest Haryanvi Song Pulled From YouTube After Govt Legal Complaint, FIR Filed Over ‘Obscene’ Lyrics

LATEST NEWS

Has ‘Axis Of Resistance’ Deserted Iran? From Hezbollah To Houthis To Iraqi Militias, Allies Hesitate to Join Tehran In War Against Israel And US

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Does a Pat Cummins, Says ‘Don’t Mind Breaking Billion Hearts’ Before IND vs NZ Final | WATCH

‘Night of Hell’: Israel Carries Out Rare Airborne Raid in Lebanon; 16 Killed in Deadly Strikes

West Bengal Yuva Sathi Application Status: When Will ₹1500 Be Credited To Your Bank Account? Step-By-Step Guide To Check If Allowance Is Approved

Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Details, And Direct Link To Download

Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says ‘He Was Our Only Support’

Big Message From S. Jaishankar After US Says It Won’t Repeat ‘China Mistake’ With India, EAM Says, ‘Our Rise Will Not Depend On Others’

IND vs NZ: How Dinesh Karthik’s ‘Ironing Ritual’ Could Be India’s Lucky Charm in T20 World Cup 2026 Final

iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Sony Camera, And 1 million AnTuTu Score, Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling
Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling
Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling
Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

QUICK LINKS