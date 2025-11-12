‘Say Hello To Mandakini…’ Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter, First-Look Poster In Yellow Saree And A Gun Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The wait’s finally over. SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped action-adventure, starring Mahesh Babu, just dropped the first look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini.

Right now, people are calling it SSMB29, and it’s a big deal not just because Rajamouli’s behind it (the guy who gave us RRR and Baahubali), but because it’s Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema. Also, it’s her first time teaming up with him, so expectations are sky-high.

Let’s talk about that poster. Priyanka looks fierce. She’s in a mustard yellow saree, clutching a gun, practically flying over jagged rocks. The wind’s whipping her hair, and she’s got that don’t-mess-with-me energy. She shared it online with a simple message: “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini.”

Meanwhile, there’s more buzz around Globetrotter, which is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films in years. Word is, the story draws from classic African adventure tales.

Back on Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, Rajamouli gave fans a sneak peek: a close-up of a rugged chest, rudraksh beads, a trishul, and a Nandi pendant. Fans went wild with theories about mythic themes and secret meanings.

Rajamouli also introduced Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha described as “sinister and ruthless.” His reveal shows him dressed in all black, sitting in a sleek, high-tech wheelchair, looking every bit the villain.

The official title and first full glimpse of Globetrotter drops November 15, 2025, at a huge launch event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. If you can’t make it, don’t worry. They’re streaming it live on JioHotstar.

