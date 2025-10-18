LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae shared a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, calling it an “honour” to meet the Bollywood legend. The viral photo featuring SRK, Lee Byung-hun, and Aamir Khan thrilled fans worldwide as SRK prepares for his 60th birthday film festival.

Shah Rukh Khan poses for a rare selfie with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae (PHOTO: ANI)
Shah Rukh Khan poses for a rare selfie with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae (PHOTO: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 18, 2025 20:34:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who is famous among the international audience due to his starring in the Squid game series, posted a rare and jovial selfie with an Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan, referring to it as an honour to meet the Indian star.

Going to Instagram, Lee shared the picture, where he is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, and both actors are smiling at the camera. The viral picture has shown an ecstatic response among fans of both Asia and outside, with fans enjoying the clash of both Korean and Indian cinema giants.

In the caption, he wrote, Honored to be with a respected icon Mr.iamsrk.

The image was shot when both Shah Rukh Khan and Lee Jung-jae attended Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A photo gallery has appeared on the Internet, which depicts Shah Rukh Khan and Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, Aamir Khan, basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and MrBeast, and so on.

At the same time, SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were present at the Joy Forum 2025 where they shared their experience.

During the occasion, SRK discussed his admiration towards Aamir and Salman saying, “I admire Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I still look up to Salman. I respect them due to the types of ups and downs they have undergone, and the efforts they have made, beginning with nothing, and moving their way towards the top. These are inspirational and aspirational people and in some way I am very grateful that I have this chance to sit on the same stage.” 

King Khan, on the other hand, is ready to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. To celebrate the event, PVR Inox Limited has declared an exclusive film festival which shall last two weeks beginning October 31.

According to a report by Variety, the festival will be shown in seven Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters in over 75 cinemas in over 30 cities in India, and it will enable fans to revisit the best moments of his 30-year film career on the big screen. 

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 8:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity newslee jung-jaeshah rukh khanSquid Game

RELATED News

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Video: Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry At A Paparazzo? Actor Gives Death Stare, Scolds At Pankaj Dheer’s Prayer Meet For THIS Reason

LATEST NEWS

No Diwali For TVK: Vijay Says His Heart Is Shattered, Urges TVK To Honour Karur Victims In Silence

UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Results

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

Postecoglou sacked by Forest moments after 3-0 home loss to Chelsea

Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, WSJ reports

West Indies in Bangladesh 2025 Scoreboard

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan
QUICK LINKS