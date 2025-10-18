Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who is famous among the international audience due to his starring in the Squid game series, posted a rare and jovial selfie with an Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan, referring to it as an honour to meet the Indian star.

Going to Instagram, Lee shared the picture, where he is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, and both actors are smiling at the camera. The viral picture has shown an ecstatic response among fans of both Asia and outside, with fans enjoying the clash of both Korean and Indian cinema giants.

In the caption, he wrote, Honored to be with a respected icon Mr.iamsrk.

Shah Rukh Khan and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae sharing a moment together. Legends from different worlds, one frame. 🔥 #SRK #LeeJungJae . pic.twitter.com/cPRWTLixj8 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) October 18, 2025

The image was shot when both Shah Rukh Khan and Lee Jung-jae attended Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A photo gallery has appeared on the Internet, which depicts Shah Rukh Khan and Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, Aamir Khan, basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and MrBeast, and so on.

At the same time, SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were present at the Joy Forum 2025 where they shared their experience.

During the occasion, SRK discussed his admiration towards Aamir and Salman saying, “I admire Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I still look up to Salman. I respect them due to the types of ups and downs they have undergone, and the efforts they have made, beginning with nothing, and moving their way towards the top. These are inspirational and aspirational people and in some way I am very grateful that I have this chance to sit on the same stage.”

King Khan, on the other hand, is ready to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. To celebrate the event, PVR Inox Limited has declared an exclusive film festival which shall last two weeks beginning October 31.

According to a report by Variety, the festival will be shown in seven Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters in over 75 cinemas in over 30 cities in India, and it will enable fans to revisit the best moments of his 30-year film career on the big screen.

