LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Grammy-nominated singer Akon was arrested in Georgia after police issued a warrant linked to his Tesla Cybertruck. The arrest came after authorities discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license.

Akon- Pic Credit: X
Akon- Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 13, 2025 04:03:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Police officers in Chamblee, Georgia, located Akon’s white Tesla Cybertruck at Tint World, an automotive styling shop. Officers approached a man matching the description of the registered owner and confirmed his identity as Akon. The singer cooperated with officers and acknowledged he was aware of the warrant. The Chamblee Police Department confirmed the report after receiving a wanted person alert from the Roswell Police Department.

Authorities arrested Akon, 52, on Friday, November 7, after verifying his details. Police searched him and found no weapons or illegal items. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and handed over to detention officers. Reports stated that Akon was released a few hours after his arrest. Officials described the incident as calm and procedural, with no confrontation between the singer and law enforcement.

Why Was Akon Arrested? 

According to Roswell Police, the warrant was issued following an incident on September 10, when Akon’s Tesla Cybertruck was found stranded due to a dead battery. During the investigation, officers checked the vehicle’s registration and found the owner’s license had been suspended. This led to the warrant that resulted in his later arrest in Chamblee.

The arrest occurred during Akon’s ongoing performances, including his recent ‘Akon India Tour 2025’ concert held in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The singer, known for global hits like Smack That and Lonely, has not publicly commented on the Georgia arrest as of now.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika Mandanna, First Ever Display In Public, Fans Celebrate Their Chemistry, Watch

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 4:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: akonGeorgia

RELATED News

‘Say Hello To Mandakini…’ Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter, First-Look Poster In Yellow Saree And A Gun Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Isha Koppikar on the Return of Suranga- Thrilled to See It Reach a New Audience on Prime Video

After Twinkle Khanna’s ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

Govinda Speaks Up After Sudden Hospitalisation in Mumbai Following A Collapse

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

LATEST NEWS

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Stunning Northern Lights Tonight To Illuminate Skies Again, Check Where Can You Watch It From

Israel PM Netanyahu Defends Wife Sara And Son Yair Against Media Attacks Says ‘Trump Calls Her Bibi’s Secret Weapon’

Donald Trump Urges Rep. Lauren Boebert To Withdraw Support For Epstein Files Release

HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Captured Being Welcomed With Garland In POK, After Delhi Blast, Sparks Suspicion

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

Sri Lankan Cricket Players Urges Pakistan Tour Cancellation Over Safety Concerns After Islamabad Car Blast

PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Issues Strong Statement On Red Fort Blast, Calls It A Heinous Terror Incident, Passes Resolution

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day
Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day
Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day
Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

QUICK LINKS