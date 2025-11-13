Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Police officers in Chamblee, Georgia, located Akon’s white Tesla Cybertruck at Tint World, an automotive styling shop. Officers approached a man matching the description of the registered owner and confirmed his identity as Akon. The singer cooperated with officers and acknowledged he was aware of the warrant. The Chamblee Police Department confirmed the report after receiving a wanted person alert from the Roswell Police Department.

Authorities arrested Akon, 52, on Friday, November 7, after verifying his details. Police searched him and found no weapons or illegal items. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and handed over to detention officers. Reports stated that Akon was released a few hours after his arrest. Officials described the incident as calm and procedural, with no confrontation between the singer and law enforcement.

Why Was Akon Arrested?

According to Roswell Police, the warrant was issued following an incident on September 10, when Akon’s Tesla Cybertruck was found stranded due to a dead battery. During the investigation, officers checked the vehicle’s registration and found the owner’s license had been suspended. This led to the warrant that resulted in his later arrest in Chamblee.

The arrest occurred during Akon’s ongoing performances, including his recent ‘Akon India Tour 2025’ concert held in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The singer, known for global hits like Smack That and Lonely, has not publicly commented on the Georgia arrest as of now.

