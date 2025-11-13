Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika Mandanna, First Ever Display In Public, Fans Celebrate Their Chemistry, Watch

Most loved couple- Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally made it public with their relationship. After years of speculation of their marriage, the couple appeared together at the success event of Rashmika’s film The Girlfriend. Vijay, who usually avoids discussing his personal life, surprised everyone by attending the event to show support. The crowd cheered when he held Rashmika’s hand and kissed it on stage, marking their first public display of affection.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating their chemistry and calling them a perfect match.

Vijay Deverakonda stunned fans when he expressed affection for Rashmika Mandanna during The Girlfriend celebration. Known for his reserved personality, Vijay broke his usual silence about personal matters and openly supported Rashmika. In a heartwarming moment, he gently kissed Rashmika’s hand as the audience erupted in applause. Rashmika smiled shyly while Vijay looked at her with admiration.

The scene was captured on multiple cameras and became viral within minutes. Fans across platforms shared the video, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the week in the entertainment industry.

Rashmika Mandanna Speaks About Her Meaning of Love

During the Honest Townhall segment at The Girlfriend promotions, Rashmika Mandanna shared her perspective on love and relationships. She said she values a partner who understands life deeply and stands beside her through every challenge. Rashmika described her ideal person as kind, genuine, and ready to fight life’s battles with her. She added that she would take a bullet for the man she loves without hesitation. In a fun game segment, she humorously said she would date an anime character but marry Vijay Deverakonda, sparking laughter and applause from fans present.

The couple has not officially confirmed their engagement but continues to appear together at public events. Sources said that the couple plans to announce their wedding after Rashmika’s upcoming film release. The event added to the growing excitement among fans, who have long awaited official confirmation of their relationship status from both stars.

