Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

Spirit Movie: The first look of Prabhas’ upcoming pan-India film Spirit was unveiled at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, setting social media abuzz and adding to the New Year celebrations. The multilingual project marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and promises a dark, hard-hitting narrative.

Gritty Avatar Leaves Fans Excited

Early visuals suggest that Prabhas plays a cop in what appears to be one of his most intense roles yet. Reports describe the first look as raw and uncompromising, showcasing the actor in a rugged, muscular appearance marked by scars and bandages, hinting at a violent and emotionally charged past.

With long hair, a thick beard and a visibly bruised physique, Prabhas is seen projecting suppressed rage and exhaustion. Actor Tripti Dimri, who stars opposite him, features in an intimate frame, adding an emotional layer to the otherwise grim tone. Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana also play key roles in the film.

Dark Tone Signals Emotionally Scarred Protagonist

Industry reports say the first look points to a protagonist driven by inner demons, aggression and unresolved trauma. The visual treatment is described as stark and gritty, reinforcing expectations of a brutal, character-driven drama, a signature style associated with director Vanga’s previous works.

While the makers have not issued an official statement detailing the first-look concept, the visuals alone have triggered massive fan reactions across platforms.

Release Timeline And Production Details

According to the reports, Spirit is expected to hit theatres in late 2026 or sometime in 2027. The film is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Productions and is being mounted as a pan-India release across multiple languages.

