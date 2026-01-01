LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

Spirit Movie: The first look of Prabhas’ upcoming pan-India film Spirit was unveiled at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, setting social media abuzz and adding to the New Year celebrations. The multilingual project marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and promises a dark, hard-hitting narrative.

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri's New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri's New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 1, 2026 13:41:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

Spirit Movie: The first look of Prabhas’ upcoming pan-India film Spirit was unveiled at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, setting social media abuzz and adding to the New Year celebrations. The multilingual project marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and promises a dark, hard-hitting narrative.

You Might Be Interested In

Gritty Avatar Leaves Fans Excited

Early visuals suggest that Prabhas plays a cop in what appears to be one of his most intense roles yet. Reports describe the first look as raw and uncompromising, showcasing the actor in a rugged, muscular appearance marked by scars and bandages, hinting at a violent and emotionally charged past.

With long hair, a thick beard and a visibly bruised physique, Prabhas is seen projecting suppressed rage and exhaustion. Actor Tripti Dimri, who stars opposite him, features in an intimate frame, adding an emotional layer to the otherwise grim tone. Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana also play key roles in the film.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Dark Tone Signals Emotionally Scarred Protagonist

Industry reports say the first look points to a protagonist driven by inner demons, aggression and unresolved trauma. The visual treatment is described as stark and gritty, reinforcing expectations of a brutal, character-driven drama, a signature style associated with director Vanga’s previous works.

While the makers have not issued an official statement detailing the first-look concept, the visuals alone have triggered massive fan reactions across platforms.

Release Timeline And Production Details

According to the reports, Spirit is expected to hit theatres in late 2026 or sometime in 2027. The film is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Productions and is being mounted as a pan-India release across multiple languages.

ALSO READ: Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: New Year releaseprabhasPrabhas SpiritSpirit movietripti dimriviral teaser

RELATED News

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Virat Kohli Rings In New Year With Anushka Sharma; ‘Light Of My Life’ Post Breaks Internet

Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

LATEST NEWS

Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco, And Bidis Cost Now? New Excise Duty Effective From February 1

Is Cash-Strapped Pakistan Begging For Talks? Desperate Islamabad Spins And Hypes Jaishankar’s ‘Courtesy’ Handshake In Dhaka

From iPhone 11 Pro Max to MacBook Air: Apple Declares These Devices Vintage And Obsolete, Know What This Means

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

19-Minute Viral Video: Is Your Device Spying on You? Latest Update Reveals All About The MMS Row

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

Motorola Signature, Redmi Note 15 & More: Top Smartphones Launching In January 2026

Why Are ITC Shares Falling Today? How The New Excise Duty Left Investors And Smokers In Shock

Tragedy Strikes Switzerland On New Year: Atleast 10 Killed, Many Injured As Deadly Blast Rips Through Packed Bar In Alpine Resort

Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details
Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details
Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details
Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

QUICK LINKS