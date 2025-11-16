LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SS Rajamouli Reveals Mahesh Babu’s SECRET Discipline: “He Works 8 Hours Without Checking His Phone”

SS Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh Babu works eight hours on set without checking his phone, praising his discipline at the Varanasi title launch. He said it's a quality everyone should learn as the team unveiled the film’s teaser and Mahesh’s role as Rudhra.

Mahesh Babu works 8 hours without touching his phone. (Photo: IG/SS Rajamouli)
Mahesh Babu works 8 hours without touching his phone. (Photo: IG/SS Rajamouli)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 11:06:17 IST

At the grand title announcement event of Varanasi at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, director SS Rajamouli revealed a remarkable personal trait of Mahesh Babu one he believes everyone can learn from. The filmmaker said the Telugu superstar works for eight straight hours without even touching his phone, a level of discipline that left him deeply impressed.

“There is something about Mahesh Babu’s character. Something we can all learn from him,” Rajamouli said during the event. “When Mahesh Babu comes to office or shooting, he will not touch his cell phone. He will work for eight hours and only when he goes back he looks at his cell phone.”

Calling it a quality “everyone could benefit from,” Rajamouli praised the actor’s intense focus, professionalism, and ability to stay fully present on set an increasingly rare habit in a hyper-connected world.

‘Varanasi’ Title, Teaser, and a New Technology

The makers officially announced the title of the much-awaited film Varanasi and revealed that Mahesh Babu will play a character named Rudhra. A visually striking title teaser was unveiled after two tense technical delays, finally playing on the third attempt. The clip hinted at shifting time periods, multiple regions and a strong devotional element.

Rajamouli also announced that the team is introducing a new advanced technology to Indian cinema: Premium Large Scale Format Filmed For IMAX, signalling the film’s massive scale.

Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama: Rajamouli Gets Emotional

The director further revealed that Varanasi features one of the most memorable episodes of his career an elaborate Ramayana-inspired sequence shot over 60 days. Rajamouli admitted he felt goosebumps when he saw Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama for the first time during a photoshoot.

“Every day was a challenge… every sub-episode felt like a cinema of its own,” he said, describing the scale and emotion behind the sequence.

A Personal, Emotional Moment

Rajamouli also shared his emotional moment at the event, saying he briefly felt frustrated when the teaser failed to play twice. “My wife loves Lord Hanuman and treats him as a friend. I got angry with her too,” he said humorously, before expressing relief when the teaser finally played.

As anticipation builds around Varanasi, Rajamouli’s revelation about Mahesh Babu’s dedication only adds to the excitement highlighting not just the film’s scale, but also the discipline and commitment behind the scenes.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:06 AM IST
