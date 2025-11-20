Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Accuses Priya Sachdev of Withholding Tuition Fees for Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter; calls it ‘Pure Robbery’

Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of Sunjay Kapur, launches fiery accusations of “pure robbery” against Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, for claiming she had not paid university fees for Karisma Kapoor’s child, Samaira.

Tuition Fee Inquestion

In a podcast interview, Mandhira did not hold back and blasted Priya for not paying Samaira’s tuition over two months. She accused Priya of withholding money that belonged to Sunjay’s children — stating: “It’s not your money that you’ve claimed it’s your money… this is pure robbery.”

Concerns Over Confidentiality & Transparency

Mandhira also raised number of points as a concern over Priya’s insistence on confidentiality throughout the entire inheritance process, “It was mandated to sign a NDA, the will was stamped in an envelope”. Mandhira pointed out to Priya, “What do you have to hide? Why are talking in circles?”.

Mother’s Signature Claims

Mandhira claimed that their mother, Rani Kapur, signed legal documents “behind closed doors,” soon after Sunjay died, while grieving and vulnerable. Mandhira claimed their mother may have been confused with what she was signing.

Legacy & Inheritance War

Mandhira claimed that Samaira and Kiaan should have their rightful share of Sunjay’s estate. Mandhira accused Priya of “rewriting lineage” and supporting her own children from a previous marriage. It was not about money, Mandhira said, but preserving Sunjay’s legacy and giving his first children their fair share.

This article is based on publicly reported statements. All allegations are claims by involved parties, not verified facts. It aims only to inform readers without intending harm, bias, or defamation.

