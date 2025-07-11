Superman Box Office Collection: With $22.5 Million On Day One, James Gunn’s Superhero Flick Might Rake-In $100M Domestically

The latest Hollywood blockbuster hit theatres nationwide on July 11, and according to reports, the superhero movie has already outperformed the opening day numbers of two notable Hindi releases: Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Superman is back in action, launching a fresh chapter for the DC Universe under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Superman box office collection day 1

This new version, with David Corenswet taking on the role, has scored an impressive $22.5 million in box office previews, marking the biggest preview haul of the year.

It surpasses this year’s “Lilo & Stitch” ($14.5 million) and even tops Gunn’s own record with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($17.5 million).

Industry projections for opening weekend are already swirling. Some expect the movie to bring in $120 to $130 million domestically, while Warner Bros. and several tracking agencies are playing it safe with estimates between $100 and $110 million.

How did other Superman movies perform?

For some context, “Man of Steel” (2013) made $21 million in previews on its way to a $116 million opening weekend, and “Superman v. Batman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) raked in $27.7 million in previews before debuting at $166 million.

In this reboot, David Corenswet brings a livelier take on Superman, squaring off with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and working as a Daily Planet reporter alongside Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). The cast also features Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

This weekend, “Superman” is set to knock last week’s top earner, “Jurassic World Rebirth,” out of the top spot. “Jurassic World Rebirth” is projected to bring in $35 to $45 million in its second weekend—a steep drop from its debut.

