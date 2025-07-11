LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Entertainment > Superman Director James Gunn Is In Awe Of Govinda’s Retro Superman Dance Clip, Calls It ‘The Best’

Superman Director James Gunn Is In Awe Of Govinda’s Retro Superman Dance Clip, Calls It ‘The Best’

James Gunn, director of Superman, praised a viral clip from the Bollywood film Dariya Dil, featuring Govinda dancing as Superman in the song Tu Mera Superman, calling it “the best.” The quirky clip, showcasing Govinda’s dance moves, has reignited interest in Bollywood’s cult classic, blending Hollywood and Bollywood in a unique cultural crossover.

James Gunn's reaction to Govinda as 'Superman'

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 17:32:42 IST

James Gunn’s Superman is now out in theaters worldwide, the director made headlines by celebrating a quirky piece of Bollywood history.

Gunn expressed his admiration for a viral clip from the 1988 film Dariya Dil, featuring Bollywood icon Govinda dancing in a Superman costume and addressing the Indian audience.

Govinda As ‘Superman’: A Nostalgic Bollywood Gem

The resurfaced clip of Govinda from the song Tu Mera Superman of his film Dariya Dil has captured the heart of James Gunn. The viral clip made Gunn compliment it “the best” during his promotional event for his new DC film.

This unexpected crossover has sparked excitement among Indian fans, blending Hollywood and Bollywood in a delightful cultural moment.

The Dariya Dil clip showcases Govinda’s signature dance moves in a colorful, Superman outfit, paired with co-star Kimi Katkar dressed as Spider-Woman. The song, a cult favorite, has gained renewed popularity online for its eccentric charm and unlikely Marvel-DC mashup.

DC X Bollywood: Cinematic Crossover Moment

The viral response to Gunn’s endorsement has fans abuzz at the possibility of a Hollywood-Bollywood collaboration. The offbeat appeal of the clip, paired with Gunn’s sincere admiration, has rekindled interest in Dariya Dil and Govinda’s legacy.

On July 10, Warner Bros. India shared a clip of James Gunn and Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. Gunn also put out a special video message to Indian fans, admiring their love for the superhero. “I can’t wait for them to see Superman because it’s a movie for the world,” Gunn stated, emphasizing the film’s global appeal.

As Superman has released on July 11, 2025, this film serves to prove Gunn’s cinematic skills, leaving fans to wonder what other surprises the DC Universe can bring.

Also Read: James Gunn’s Superman In India, Generating Buzz On Theatres, Netizens Call It ‘Worth Every Penny’

Tags: BollywoodEntertainmentgovindajames gunnSuperman

More News

Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With His Seventh Album ‘Swag’ After A Gap Of Four Years, Internet Says- Will Pass This One

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?