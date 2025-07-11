Superman Director James Gunn Is In Awe Of Govinda’s Retro Superman Dance Clip, Calls It ‘The Best’

James Gunn’s Superman is now out in theaters worldwide, the director made headlines by celebrating a quirky piece of Bollywood history.

Gunn expressed his admiration for a viral clip from the 1988 film Dariya Dil, featuring Bollywood icon Govinda dancing in a Superman costume and addressing the Indian audience.

Govinda As ‘Superman’: A Nostalgic Bollywood Gem

The resurfaced clip of Govinda from the song Tu Mera Superman of his film Dariya Dil has captured the heart of James Gunn. The viral clip made Gunn compliment it “the best” during his promotional event for his new DC film.

This unexpected crossover has sparked excitement among Indian fans, blending Hollywood and Bollywood in a delightful cultural moment.

The Dariya Dil clip showcases Govinda’s signature dance moves in a colorful, Superman outfit, paired with co-star Kimi Katkar dressed as Spider-Woman. The song, a cult favorite, has gained renewed popularity online for its eccentric charm and unlikely Marvel-DC mashup.

DC X Bollywood: Cinematic Crossover Moment

The viral response to Gunn’s endorsement has fans abuzz at the possibility of a Hollywood-Bollywood collaboration. The offbeat appeal of the clip, paired with Gunn’s sincere admiration, has rekindled interest in Dariya Dil and Govinda’s legacy.

On July 10, Warner Bros. India shared a clip of James Gunn and Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. Gunn also put out a special video message to Indian fans, admiring their love for the superhero. “I can’t wait for them to see Superman because it’s a movie for the world,” Gunn stated, emphasizing the film’s global appeal.

As Superman has released on July 11, 2025, this film serves to prove Gunn’s cinematic skills, leaving fans to wonder what other surprises the DC Universe can bring.

