Home > Entertainment > Teddi Mellencamp's Shocking Affair Confession, Is Cancer Her 'Payback'?

Teddi Mellencamp’s Shocking Affair Confession, Is Cancer Her ‘Payback’?

Former 'Real Housewife' Teddi Mellencamp knows how to spill the tea! On a podcast, she addressed rumours of an affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder, suggesting she feels regret. Fighting stage 4 melanoma, she wonders whether this is karmic payback.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Shocking Affair Confession
Teddi Mellencamp’s Shocking Affair Confession

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 6, 2025 00:42:16 IST

Teddi Mellencamp, the former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has recently revealed her soul on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, where she dealt with affairs rumors that have been around for almost a decade as well as sharing her fight with stage 4 melanoma. All these reflections were full of tears and are now sending ripples through the public discourse as she shared the duality of regrets of personal life and health struggles.

Mellencamp Breaking Silence on Affair Claims

Rumors about a dalliance of the 44-year-old Mellencamp with horse trainer Simon Schroeder played in the tabloids toward the close of 2024 while she was still married to Edwin Arroyave. In the podcast that aired on 5 August 2025, she opened up on the topic, saying: “I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids,” but also admitting, “Did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.”

It was alleged that the affair happened while Schroeder was training her horse, Toad , for which she suffered dire consequences like Karli, Schroeder’s wife, filing for divorce in December 2024. Arroyave-Mellencamp’s divorce, which was cited in court in November 2024, became jeopardized by her cancer diagnosis, which was a significant emotional time for the two.

Cancer Diagnosis: A Karmic ‘Payback’?

Ever since her diagnosis in 2022, when she was confirmed to be suffering from stage four melanoma, the public has tracked the class of disease as it spread to the brain and lungs. She then confesses tearfully on the podcast perchance what she wondered in cognitive dissonance regarding her cancer: “It was payback; there’s no way to flip that.” To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why I got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback: this revelation, on top of her grueling treatments, surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy has found echo with fans, stoking discussions over guilt, karma, and health.

Living Through Scandal and Disease

Despite everything personal and health wise, Mellencamp, who refers to Arroyave as a “friend,” is still focused on their three children and co-parenting them together.

Her latest health report is such that the tumours have shrunk, which is a positive indication. The woman is, however, not only defined by the saga of the affair and her fight against cancer but also paints her as one of the most divisive but interesting personalities in reality TV.

