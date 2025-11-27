Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Here’s How Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Film Is Expected To Open

Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush is set to make a powerful comeback to Bollywood with his intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, releasing this Friday, 28 November 2025. The film marks his first on-screen pairing with Kriti Sanon, adding to the anticipation built around the reunion of the celebrated Raanjhanaa duo, Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.

With the team back together after more than a decade, expectations for this emotional love saga are running high.

Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Strong Advance Bookings Boost Hopes

Tere Ishk Mein is showing impressive momentum even before reaching theatres. The film has recorded ₹3 crore in advance bookings, which climbs to ₹5.97 crore when block seats are included, according to early trade data.

The solid pre-release response and well-received music album have prompted experts to revise their opening-day estimates upward. Originally projected to collect ₹5–8 crore, the film is now expected to post a ₹11–15 crore Day 1 haul, signalling one of Dhanush’s strongest Bollywood openings.

Storyline: A Love That Burns, Breaks and Transforms

Set in Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein follows the tumultuous journey of Shankar (Dhanush), a fiery and impulsive young man who falls deeply in love with his college friend Mukti (Kriti Sanon). Their romance blossoms on campus, only to crumble when Mukti chooses to end the relationship and marry someone else.

The film explores heartbreak, obsession, healing, and redemption- mirroring the emotional intensity that defined Raanjhanaa, to which this film is considered a spiritual sequel.

Production & Festival Recognition

Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The script is penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Before its theatrical release, Tere Ishk Mein was showcased at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, further elevating its prestige and visibility.

