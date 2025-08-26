LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

As seen earlier, Belly is going hysterical over Conrad's beachy confession. Episode 8 drops on August 27, teasing full melodrama with brotherly fights, wedding chaos and Belly's decision. Which team are you?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 (PC: X.com/ @wallowsmedia)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 (PC: X.com/ @wallowsmedia)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 26, 2025 22:25:31 IST

The season’s last release of The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 8 is just around the corner, and the fans in India are excited about Belly’s complicated love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah. Fans have not even recovered from Conrad’s love confession is the last episode, and the mastermind Jenny Han might drop another heartbreak in the upcoming episode. So, here is everything you need to know!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8: When to Watch in India

Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be accessible on Prime Video on August 27, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. IST. In its last season of 11 episodes, the show mostly followed a weekly schedule with Wednesday releases.

This leaves viewers glued as they anticipate the next episode every Wednesday. Indian viewers can access it on Prime Video, which requires subscriptions. This chapter becomes crucial as it leads up to a choice Belly has to face between the two Fisher brothers. There are only three episodes and a very little patience among TSITP fans are left .

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episodes Timeline

  • Episodes 1-2: July 16, 2025
  • Episode 3: July 23, 2025 
  • Episode 4: July 30, 2025
  • Episode 5: August 6, 2025
  • Episode 6: August 13, 2025 
  • Episode 7: August 20, 2025
  • Episode 8: August 27, 2025
  • Episode 9: September 3, 2025
  • Episode 10: September 10, 2025
  • Episode 11: September 17, 2025

Episode 7 Recap: Conrad’s Confession Shakes Things Up

The heat was turned up at Cousins Beach by Episode 7, “Last Hurrah.” Belly and Jeremiah’s bachelorette party went full drama when Conrad overheard Jeremiah’s Cabo cheating scandal, and he couldn’t hold back anymore.

He poured out his feelings on the beach to Belly and told her, “I still love you … It’s always.” His request to choose him over Jeremiah sent fans reeling. Belly, not wanting to get into that, rejected him, saying their past didn’t matter, although her pain inside suggested otherwise. The wedding is days away, and tensions continue to simmer even after the stage has been set for a messy showdown.

What to Expect in Episode 8

Episode 8 probably promises to heft up all the drama weight as Belly is set to feel the confession bombshell by Conrad. Will she confront Jeremiah for his betraying act, or will be her heart sway towards Conrad?

Fans expect a possible face-off between the Fisher brothers, with the certainty that Conrad will no longer be hiding his feelings. It’s most likely that all wedding preparations take center stage, topping distress and bucket loads of repressed emotions.

Other subplots involving, say, Steven and Denise, plus Laurel and John, can add more twists. Jenny Han gave indication of some changes being made from the book, so this might just be the episode that will keep Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah in suspense. 

Also Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 7: Why Conrad’s Love Confession Broke The Internet? 

Tags: Belly ConklinConrad Fisherthe summer i turned prettyThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend? Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Dubbed ‘Fake’ For Selective Friendships, Check Explosive Claims Here

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?