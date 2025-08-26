The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

The season’s last release of The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 8 is just around the corner, and the fans in India are excited about Belly’s complicated love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah. Fans have not even recovered from Conrad’s love confession is the last episode, and the mastermind Jenny Han might drop another heartbreak in the upcoming episode. So, here is everything you need to know!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8: When to Watch in India

Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be accessible on Prime Video on August 27, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. IST. In its last season of 11 episodes, the show mostly followed a weekly schedule with Wednesday releases.

This leaves viewers glued as they anticipate the next episode every Wednesday. Indian viewers can access it on Prime Video, which requires subscriptions. This chapter becomes crucial as it leads up to a choice Belly has to face between the two Fisher brothers. There are only three episodes and a very little patience among TSITP fans are left .

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episodes Timeline

Episodes 1-2: July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025 Episode 3: July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 Episode 4: July 30, 2025

July 30, 2025 Episode 5: August 6, 2025

August 6, 2025 Episode 6: August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 Episode 7: August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025 Episode 8: August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 Episode 9: September 3, 2025

September 3, 2025 Episode 10: September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025 Episode 11: September 17, 2025

Episode 7 Recap: Conrad’s Confession Shakes Things Up

The heat was turned up at Cousins Beach by Episode 7, “Last Hurrah.” Belly and Jeremiah’s bachelorette party went full drama when Conrad overheard Jeremiah’s Cabo cheating scandal, and he couldn’t hold back anymore.

He poured out his feelings on the beach to Belly and told her, “I still love you … It’s always.” His request to choose him over Jeremiah sent fans reeling. Belly, not wanting to get into that, rejected him, saying their past didn’t matter, although her pain inside suggested otherwise. The wedding is days away, and tensions continue to simmer even after the stage has been set for a messy showdown.

What to Expect in Episode 8

Episode 8 probably promises to heft up all the drama weight as Belly is set to feel the confession bombshell by Conrad. Will she confront Jeremiah for his betraying act, or will be her heart sway towards Conrad?

Fans expect a possible face-off between the Fisher brothers, with the certainty that Conrad will no longer be hiding his feelings. It’s most likely that all wedding preparations take center stage, topping distress and bucket loads of repressed emotions.

Other subplots involving, say, Steven and Denise, plus Laurel and John, can add more twists. Jenny Han gave indication of some changes being made from the book, so this might just be the episode that will keep Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah in suspense.

