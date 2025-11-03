LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'They Don't Deserve Mammootty': Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards Over Snubbing Malayalam Superstar, Claims They Are Rigged

Malayalam superstar Mammootty won the Best Actor award at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards for Bramayugam. Jury chair Prakash Raj criticized the National Awards, calling them “tainted.” Manjummel Boys dominated the ceremony, winning 10 awards including Best Film and Best Director.

Prakash Raj was asked about Mammootty being snubbed at the National Awards (PHOTO: X/WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 3, 2025 21:49:28 IST

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards jury has declared Malayalam super star Mammootty as the Best Actor judging by his brilliant performance in the horror thriller Bramayugam which is a critically acclaimed film of director Rahul Sadasivan. Jury chair and actor Prakash Raj met the press on Monday and was questioned why Mammootty was not recognized in the National Awards despite his excellent acts over the years.

Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards

Prakash Raj stated, “I have no problem saying that National Film Awards are tainted. I am glad to be a jury chairman of Kerala as they used to call me. When they called me, they said we needed an outsider, we needed a person with experience, and we will not put our hands in it, and we will allow you to make the decision.”

He added, “That is not so in the National Awards, which we observe, he added. When files and piles are taking prizes! When this kind of a jury and this kind of a national government, they do not deserve Mammukka (Mammootty).” 

Kerala Film Awards: Mammootty Wins Seventh Best Actor Title

Mammootty is an actor who has already received National Award in the category of Best Actor three times. But his fans are of the opinion that his performances in recent times have been neglected. In the meantime, he wins his seventh Best Actor award in the category, in lieu of Bramayugam at Kerala State Film Awards. 

Kerala State Film Award winners were announced through a press conference held by the Minister of Cultural Affairs, Saji Cherian. Led by renowned actor Prakash Raj, the jury panel included renowned professionals who included; film director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, sound designer and filmmaker Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

The panel examined 128 movies that entered the competition to select 38 movies to the final round out of which the winners were selected. The jury has decided to award the Best Film to Manjummel Boys. Manjummel Boys was a high-rising film that received 10 awards, one of them being the Best Director.

Director of the survival thriller Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram, received the award which was not only the award of Best Director but also the award of Best Original screenplay. Soubin Shahir, who was key in the film, was awarded the Best Character Actor (Male) and Sidharth Bharathan as the winner in the Best Character Actor (Male) for the movie, Bramayugam.

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at Thrissur on Monday, November 3. 

ALSO READ: Was Zubeen Garg’s Death Not An Accident But A Murder? Assam CM Makes Shocking Claims As He Confirms SIT Chargesheet Date

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:49 PM IST
