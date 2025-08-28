LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > This actress Married At 16, Became A Mother At 17, Divorced At 18 and Became Villain for Money

This actress Married At 16, Became A Mother At 17, Divorced At 18 and Became Villain for Money

Whether it's Bollywood or the Television acting industry is always filled with dark stories that can stun your heart. Well, there is one television actress who struggled in her life, but turned it into a strength. This actress chose her dreams, but didn’t leave her family behind.

This actress got married at just the age of 16, welcomed her children at the age of 17, and faced a shocking divorce at 18. (Representative Image: @urvashidholakia)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 28, 2025 18:22:02 IST

Whether it’s Bollywood or the Television acting industry is always filled with dark stories that can stun your heart. Well, there is one television actress who struggled in her life, but turned it into a strength. This actress chose her dreams, but didn’t leave her family behind. 

This actress got married at just the age of 16, welcomed her children at the age of 17, and faced a shocking divorce at 18. Her name is Urvashi Dholakia, one of the prominent actresses in the industry. She became a household name through her role of Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 Urvashi Dholakia Terrific Marriage Life 

Urvashi Dholakia’s love life began quite early as she fell in love with the actor Anuj Sajdeva at the age of 16. She was so madly in love that she married him instantly without thinking about her young age. A year later, she had embraced motherhood, giving birth to twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar Dholakia. This beautiful journey took a shocking turn a year later, when Urvashi Dholakia’s marriage witnessed ups and downs and ended in parted ways with Anuj.

Urvashi Dholakia Epic Career 

Urvashi Dholakia made her acting debut at the early age of 6. Yes, you heard that right, she worked in the commercial for Lux soap with Revathi. She made her TV debut with Doordarshan’s Dekh Bhai Dekh. But she gained widespread recognition through Ekta Kapoor’s shows Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga. Everyone still remembers her iconic role of Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

This actress Married At 16, Became A Mother At 17, Divorced At 18 and Became Villain for Money

