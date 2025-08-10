Three Films, One Massive Night: Why Sanya Malhotra Says ‘I Had to Take a Moment’

When Sanya Malhotra found out that Kathal, Jawan, and Sam Bahadur three wildly different films she was a part of had all won National Awards, she literally stopped in her tracks. “I had to take a moment,” she said. “It’s not every day that something like this happens. I just felt… overwhelmed.”

Kathal, Jawan & Sam Bahadur, Three Films, One Gut Feeling

And who wouldn’t be? These weren’t just big projects or box-office hits—they were stories she chose with her gut. “You never really know how something’s going to be received,” she admitted. “You say yes because something in the script moves you. That’s it. That’s the only guarantee.”

Her instinct clearly paid off. Kathal won Best Hindi Feature Film. Jawan earned Shah Rukh Khan a Best Actor win, with Sanya making her mark in a strong supporting role. And Sam Bahadur took home three awards—including Best Feature Film on social and national values.

Sanya Malhotra on Staying Grounded: “I Didn’t Come Here to Play It Safe”

But Sanya isn’t caught up in the glitz. She’s reflective. Grateful. “Awards don’t define an artist,” she said, “but they do feel really damn good especially when they come from a place of genuine respect.”

This triple win isn’t just a career milestone. It’s validation for every moment of doubt, for every time she trusted her gut over “safe” choices. “It just reminds me why I started. I didn’t come here to play it safe. I came to tell stories that meant something to me.”

In a world obsessed with instant results, Sanya’s takeaway is refreshingly honest: Trust your instinct. Do the work that speaks to you. And when it resonates resonates don’t rush past it. Let yourself feel it. Then get back to work.

Also Read: Shoojit Sircar on National Awards Row: “Trust the Jury, Not the Noise”