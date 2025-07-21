LIVE TV
Tiny Toes, Big Joy: Wilmer Valderrama And Amanda Pacheco Welcome ‘Wold’, Their Second Baby

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco welcome their second child, Wolf Monte Valderrama. Their daughter Nakano excitedly embraces her new role as big sister, making their growing family even more special. The couple celebrates love, parenthood, and shared dreams.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco welcome baby boy Wolf Monte!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 10:08:01 IST

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are officially a family of two after welcoming their baby boy Wolf Monte Valderrama. The “That ’70s Show” veteran and the model announced the lovely news on Saturday, July 19th, surprising everyone with precious black-and-white photos from the July 11th birth of Wolf. Their latest addition is the addition of their 4-year-old daughter, Nakano Oceana, who appears thrilled to be a big sister after she “manifested for months” even prior to announcing Pacheco’s pregnancy. The couple’s second-time parenthood is a testament to their love and commitment to creating a home full of love.

A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)



 Valderrama Growing Family Dynamics

The Valderrama-Pacheco family has grown sweeter and more complete with the advent of Wolf Monte. Their little girl, Nakano, a bright-eyed and bubbly four-year-old, has been a part of the adventure from the beginning. Amanda Pacheco had explained earlier that Nakano announced the pregnancy first, reading it to her parents straight out of the test results and practically bursting with facts. This early inclusion has been very important in making Nakano feel like a part of this wonderful family growth. Wilmer has repeatedly described the redeeming power of fatherhood in his life as a “sense of purpose that is hard to describe,” with unmistakable emphasis on the way “being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling.” And now, adding a son to complete the set, the family life is going to give even more laughs, teachings, and endless love.

Wilmer Parenthood’s Profound Impact

For Wilmer Valderrama, being a father isn’t just something that he enjoys for himself; it’s an artistic reservoir. He has commented on how fatherhood has “spurred me to ensure that she has so many tales in which she is the hero of her story.” This resolve to build a world in which his children can live and become part of it is a great illustration of the pure love and care he has as a father. The near six-year romance of the couple, initiated in 2019 and which reached its pinnacle on their New Year’s Day 2020 engagement reveal, has turned out into a lovely family. The couple’s public appearances always show a clear affinity and genuine love for each other and each other’s growing children, showing the proven strength of love and shared ambitions to form a family. 

