Shocking! RHOC Star Emily Simpson Shares How Her 10-yr-old Son's Rare Eating Disorder Affected Her Family

Shocking! RHOC Star Emily Simpson Shares How Her 10-yr-old Son’s Rare Eating Disorder Affected Her Family

RHOC star Emily Simpson opens up about her 10-year-old son Luke’s battle with ARFID, a rare eating disorder. She sheds light on his sensory struggles with food and highlights the importance of early intervention, therapy, and parental support.

Emily Simpson opens up about son Luke’s rare eating disorder battle.
Emily Simpson opens up about son Luke’s rare eating disorder battle.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 10:10:28 IST

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson bravely spoke about her own battle with an extremely personal matter, raising awareness of her 10-year-old son Luke’s battle with Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). This very rare eating disorder other than anorexia or bulimia is not merely being finicky with food, significantly impacting a child’s nutrition, wellness and health. Simpson’s public revelation comes in an effort to make others aware of and offer reassurance to other families that are forced to deal with the intricacies of ARFID, a not well understood and often misdiagnosed condition. Luke’s path, with intense dislikes for food and mealtime stress, has been difficult, requiring a multi-systemed approach in providing adequate nutrition and care.

Understanding ARFID: More Than Picky Eating

ARFID, as with Luke, is characterized by an extremely restricted amount or variety of food consumption, most commonly due to sensory issues, apprehension about unpleasant after-effects (such as vomiting or choking), or lack of motivation to consume food. Differing from normal pickiness in children, ARFID has the potential to cause serious malnutrition, weight loss, and compromised psychosocial functioning For Luke, certain smells and textures are overwhelming now, and meals become a source of anxiety. This is not deliberate food restriction but rather an automatic response to sensory overstimulation and increased fear of food. The long-term consequences of untreated ARFID are poor growth, developmental delay, and impaired immunity.

Emily Simpson’s Son Luke: Treatment Journey Unfolds

Luke’s therapy, as reported by Emily, includes an interprofessional team of clinicians including pediatricians, nutritionists, and therapists. Systematic desensitization to foods step by step in a safety-safe, low-stress setting has been a key part of his therapy, which was for the most part conducted through the assistance of play-based fear reduction techniques. Nutritional supplements are also essential to ensure that he receives his nutritional requirements in spite of his aversions. Emily stresses patience and perseverance, reminding that the journey is most likely difficult and plagued by setbacks. Her frankness is a powerful reminder that such ARFID families need not battle alone, but a childlike Luke can work to have a better relationship with food using proper means and ongoing support.

