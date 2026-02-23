LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Toxic Storm Begins! Akshay Oberoi's Tony Stands On Top Of Corpses In Chilling First Poster, Fans Predict 'This Is Going To Be Massive'

Toxic Storm Begins! Akshay Oberoi’s Tony Stands On Top Of Corpses In Chilling First Poster, Fans Predict ‘This Is Going To Be Massive’

Akshay Oberoi’s Tony stuns in Toxic’s chilling poster, standing on corpses as fans call Yash’s gangster epic “massive".

Akshay Oberoi’s Tony stuns in Toxic’s chilling poster. (Photo: X/Yash)
Akshay Oberoi’s Tony stuns in Toxic’s chilling poster. (Photo: X/Yash)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 23, 2026 18:16:40 IST

Toxic Storm Begins! Akshay Oberoi's Tony Stands On Top Of Corpses In Chilling First Poster, Fans Predict 'This Is Going To Be Massive'

The storm around Toxic just got darker and deadlier. After massive anticipation surrounding Yash’s upcoming action spectacle, the makers have unveiled the first intense look of Akshay Oberoi as Tony and the internet cannot keep calm.

The chilling poster shows Akshay standing on top of corpses, instantly establishing the brutal, high-stakes world the film promises to explore. Within minutes of its release, fans flooded social media with reactions, calling the look “don-like” and predicting, “This is going to be massive.”

Akshay Oberoi’s Tony: Suave, Sinister, and Ruthless

Akshay Oberoi’s transformation into Tony feels strikingly vintage yet menacing. Sporting long sideburns and a retro silhouette reminiscent of the 1950s underworld aesthetic, his character appears less like a man shaped by violence and more like someone who has mastered it.

The poster captures him in a never-seen-before avatar piercing gaze, rugged styling, and a commanding stance atop lifeless bodies. The visual symbolism strongly hints at a morally grey character, neither a conventional hero nor a straightforward villain. Instead, Tony appears to embody power, brutality, and calculated dominance.

The raw staging and grim undertones amplify the film’s unapologetically dark narrative tone, suggesting that Toxic will delve deep into the psyche of its characters.

A Hard-Core Action World Crafted by Geetu Mohandas

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic (subtitled A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups) is mounted as a hard-core period gangster drama. The design of Tony’s look reflects Mohandas’ layered storytelling approach blending aesthetic depth with narrative intent.

Backed by Yash’s larger creative vision, the film appears to be building a morally conflicted universe where every character carries emotional and psychological complexity.

Power-Packed Ensemble Cast Raises Anticipation

Apart from Yash in a dual role, Toxic boasts a star-studded ensemble including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, alongside Akshay Oberoi.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film was extensively filmed across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi, and Jaipur.

Worldwide Release on Festive Weekend

Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-al-Fitr a strategic festive window that further raises expectations.

With Akshay Oberoi’s chilling first look as Tony now unveiled, one thing is clear — the storm has officially begun, and Toxic is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about action spectacles of 2026.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Escapes Mobbed Crowd, Reddit Slams Fans’ ‘Zombie-Like’ Obsession In Shocking Public Frenzy Incident | Watch

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 6:12 PM IST
Tags: Akshay OberoiAkshay Oberoi Tony lookToxicToxic first postertoxic movieYashYash Toxicyash toxic movie

Toxic Storm Begins! Akshay Oberoi’s Tony Stands On Top Of Corpses In Chilling First Poster, Fans Predict ‘This Is Going To Be Massive’

QUICK LINKS