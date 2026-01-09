Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gaurav Weekend Getaway Goes Wrong, Romantic Thriller Promises Chills

The teaser for Tu Yaa Main has been released, and the season of love is going to get a cooling experience with the new pair of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. Bejoy Nambiar, the imaginative director, is making this “creature-feature” survival thriller switch the traditional Valentine’s Day romances.

What starts as a lively, high-energy partnership between the two social media influencers fueled by clout and attraction soon escalates to a nightmarish horror ride.

The teaser, set in a picturesque location, does not only show a horrifying turn of events but also reveals that a dating trip has soon turned into a fight for life against a crocodile that only eats humans and is hiding under the water.

Tu Yaa Main Survival Thriller Dynamics

Tu Yaa Main, the story does not limit itself to just scares but shows the raw instinct of human survival in the face of the unexpected. Adarsh Gourav, who is known for his powerful roles, is featured as an underground influencer whose collaboration with Shanaya Kapoor’s character changes the latter’s life but takes a dark turn.

'TERE ISHK MEIN' MAKERS' NEXT FILM – 'TU YAA MAIN' TEASER OUT NOW – VALENTINE'S DAY 2026 RELEASE… Two content creators and a crocodile set the stage for an edge-of-the-seat survival thriller. The teaser of #TuYaaMain, starring #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav, has been…







The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios and is upon a “Like, Share, and Survive” theme, which is indicative of the current obsession with social media validation.

It is not only a monster film, but it is also a high-stakes drama in which the protagonists have to be more intelligent than the ancient predator and, at the same time, deal with their personal and complex emotional issues.

Tu Yaa Main Valentine Release Strategy

The movie Tu Yaa Main will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026, and it has been marketed as a #DateFright event for those who are tired of the typical romantic comedies.

The producers believe that by mixing the “survival romance” that goes against the traditional romantic dramas, they will be able to lure the young audience during Valentine’s week.

The teaser has a very effective tension building with its 2-minute and 15-second runtime, presenting Bejoy Nambiar’s moody cinematography and a classic Bappi Lahiri track remix. This movie is a bold step for Shanaya Kapoor because she is going to play a tough and complex character that is going to change her on-screen image.

