Vedant Birla Weds Tejal Kulkarni: Inside the Intimate Wedding and Starry Reception in Mumbai

Vedant Birla, son of industrialist Yash Birla, tied the knot with Tejal Kulkarni in an elegant, intimate ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a star-studded reception attended by celebrities and dignitaries.

Vedant Birla Weds Tejal Kulkarni: Inside the Intimate Wedding and Starry Reception in Mumbai

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 12:44:10 IST

Vedant Birla Weds Tejal Kulkarni: Inside the Intimate Wedding and Starry Reception in Mumbai

A Private Wedding

Vedant Birla, son of businessman Yash Birla, married entrepreneur Tejal Kulkarni on 2nd November, 2023 at their Malabar Hill, Mumbai family home started in a ritualistic manner and received blessings from Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj.  

Elegant Attire and Decor

Tejal was dressed in a classic red bridal lehenga draped with lovely diamond jewelry and Vedant looked cosmopolitan in an off white bandhgala. The ambient decor was styled and filled with perfumes, floral flowers, temple design and lights to craft whimsical experience fit for cozy. 

Star-Studded Reception

The day after, November 3rd, a fancy reception took place at The St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai, where elite celebs from both the film and business and political communities came together again, yet this time here was more about spectacle than warmth.

Notable Guests

Bollywood stars Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Poonam Dhillon, and Neelam Kothari were there with their families as were Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who joined to celebrate the newlyweds.

Vedant Birla’s Background 

Vedant Birla is the Chairman and Managing Director of Birla Precision Technologies. He possesses an undergraduate degree in Accounting and Finance and holds a Master’s of Business Administration in General Management from Universities in India and the United Kingdom, respectively. He is the next generation of the Birla family. 

Tejal Kulkarni’s Journey

Tejal is an entrepreneur with a degree in Film Studies and had earned undergraduate degrees in Business and Political Science. Tejal’s broad education and career will invigorate the Birla legacy with new energy and vision. 

An Unforgettable Celebration 

The wedding reflected the tradition and elegance of both families. The festivities conveyed a sense of style, love, and new beginnings.  Vedant and Tejal’s union was transported, blessed by family, friends and prominent members from Mumbai’s social circles to ensure it was an event that would not be forgotten. 

All details are based on publicly available sources and media coverage. Event specifics, guest lists, and other details may vary as new information or official confirmations emerge.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Vedant Birla Weds Tejal Kulkarni: Inside the Intimate Wedding and Starry Reception in Mumbai

