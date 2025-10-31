Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized in Mumbai

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The actor’s hospitalization news created widespread concern among fans and the film fraternity. But his close family sources have reassured everyone that it’s nothing serious and is merely a routine check-up related to age-related health concerns.

The actor has established a space in his fans’ hearts through his iconic roles in Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Dream Girl, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and more.

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Admitted to Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The news has sparked concerns among his fans. Dharmendra is soon turning 90, which is increasing the concerns about his health.

Why Dharmendra Admitted to Hospital?

The recent news of Dharmendra being admitted to the hospital raises questions among fans about his health. While the news initially sparked concern, family sources have clarified that the actor’s hospitalization is routine and precautionary, related to age-related health check-ups, and there is no serious medical issues.

Fans Reaction to Dharmendra’s Hospitalization

Fans have expressed widespread concern following news of his hospitalization. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery, reflecting the deep admiration and affection from fans for the star.