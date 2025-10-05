LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 04:57:02 IST

By Mimosa Spencer PARIS (Reuters) -Victoria Beckham showed a collection of slip dresses, roomy suits and soft, leather jackets with crinkled edges for her namesake label's spring summer runway show, held at the 17th century Val-de-Grace abbey in Paris on Friday. Guests arrived after dark, crossing rain-slicked cobblestones to reach the cloisters inside. Models marched under the arched corridors in sharp-toed shoes, parading dresses cut in asymmetric shapes and uneven hems, the fabric bunched together in places, some covered with a dusting of spray paint. Trousers were low-waisted, cinched with thin belts and paired with tops that were slit open in front, while suit jackets came in boxy shapes, without lapels. Handbags included a roomy duffle bag, a structured camera bag and one that resembled an accordion. In written show notes, the brand described the collection as an "abstract adaptation of the coming-of-age wardrobe," noting that Beckham had spent time reviewing photos of herself as a young adult. Paris Fashion Week, which runs through October 7, features big name brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Hermes. This season has featured a record number of designer debuts as brands across the industry seek creative reboots to spark interest from inflation-weary shoppers. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 4:57 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
