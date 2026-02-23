Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

The buzz around the much-awaited “Virosh” wedding has reached a fever pitch as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda gear up to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26.

After confirming their big day through a heartfelt note dedicated to fans who lovingly named them “Virosh,” excitement has now shifted to their breathtaking wedding venue a hilltop luxury retreat nestled in the Aravalli ranges.

A Secluded Royal Retreat in Udaipur

The couple has chosen ITC Mementos Ekaaya Udaipur, a sprawling ultra-luxury property located about 25–30 kilometres from the heart of Udaipur. Tucked away in the serene Aravalli hills, the boutique estate is known for its exclusivity, privacy and panoramic 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains.

Spread across an entire hill, the property offers uninterrupted valley views, lush greenery, pristine lakes and a tranquil atmosphere far removed from city life.

With luxurious villas, expansive suites, a royal spa and a stunning infinity pool overlooking the Aravallis, the venue perfectly blends grandeur with serenity making it an ideal celebrity wedding destination.

What It Costs To Stay At ITC Mementos

While the venue screams royalty, staying here doesn’t come cheap. The per-night tariff at ITC Mementos reflects its ultra-premium positioning.

Here’s a look at the approximate starting prices (excluding taxes and fees):

Valley View Villa: ₹28,399 – ₹28,666

Lake View Villa: ₹30,799 – ₹31,088

Premium Villa: ₹34,799 – ₹35,126

Aravalli Suite: ₹57,199 – ₹71,499

Mementos Suite: ₹73,199 – ₹91,499

A 45-square-metre villa that accommodates up to four guests costs around ₹35,499 per night. Meanwhile, the lavish suites, some featuring private swimming pools and gazebos, can go beyond ₹71,000 per night making it one of the most expensive wedding venues in Udaipur.

The suites come with open-plan living areas that seamlessly flow into elegant dining spaces, offering a blend of comfort and sophistication. Guests can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Aravalli range while relaxing in private pools or unwinding at the property’s spa.

An Intimate Affair With Tight Security

Unlike grand Bollywood weddings filled with A-list celebrities, the Virosh wedding is reportedly a strictly private affair. The guest list is said to be limited to around 100 close family members, select film directors and a few political figures from Telangana.

Security has reportedly been tightened at Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur ahead of the arrivals. Rashmika and Vijay are believed to have arrived earlier with a small group of about 50 close guests, keeping the celebrations intimate and meaningful.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

The actors, who were rumoured to be dating since starring together in the hit films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), had a quiet engagement ceremony in Hyderabad last October. Their wedding announcement, titled “The Wedding of Virosh,” melted fans’ hearts and set social media abuzz.

Now, with a dreamy Aravalli backdrop, ultra-luxurious villas and sky-high tariffs, their Udaipur wedding promises to be nothing short of royal.

As fans eagerly await glimpses from the ceremony, one thing is certain the Virosh wedding venue is as grand as their love story.

