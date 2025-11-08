LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur 'Chakka' In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

Orry is facing massive backlash after using the transphobic slur “chakka” in a viral Instagram video. Netizens slammed him for mocking the transgender community and called the post “shameful, insensitive, and disrespectful,” demanding an apology.

Orry is facing massive backlash after using the transphobic slur. (Screengrab: IG/Orry)
Orry is facing massive backlash after using the transphobic slur. (Screengrab: IG/Orry)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 8, 2025 16:00:39 IST

WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has sparked outrage online after using a transphobic slur in a recent Instagram video. The influencer, who has built a cult following for his quirky humour and luxe persona, is being heavily criticised for referring to transgender individuals with the derogatory Hindi term “chakka”, a word considered offensive and discriminatory.

On Wednesday, Orry posted a video from what appears to be a comedy show set, featuring two actors reportedly dressed as transgender women engaged in a mock fight. He captioned the clip, “POV: you attended a comedy show and 2 chakkas get into a quarrel behind you.” In a follow-up caption, he added, “But how can she slap.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)



The post instantly triggered backlash across social media platforms. Netizens accused Orry of using marginalised identities as a punchline and perpetuating harmful stereotypes. Many highlighted that the word he used is a slur historically weaponised to demean the transgender community.

Netizens Slam Orry For “Insensitive Humour”

Criticism flooded the comments section soon after the post went live. One user wrote, “This is EMBARRASSING, Orry! Using a slur that demeans an entire community is LOW.”
 Another said, “When you benefit from queer culture and then mock it that’s hypocrisy at its peak.”

Pointing out the irony, several users also commented on Orry’s own flamboyant fashion choices and gender-fluid aesthetics:

“When you dress up like a woman, it’s called fashion. But here you use a slur? That’s not funny; that’s cruel.”

A few fans attempted to defend him, claiming the caption was meant to be humorous or sarcastic. However, the majority demanded accountability, urging him to apologise and educate himself on inclusive language.

Who Is Orry?

Orry is a Mumbai-based influencer and socialite with more than a million followers on Instagram. A graduate of Parsons School of Design, he is frequently seen partying with Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgan. His online persona, a mix of luxury fashion, witty captions, and “I’m a vibe” branding has helped him stay in the public eye.

Controversy Adds To Growing Criticism

This incident adds to multiple controversies surrounding Orry’s social behaviour and attitude online. While his flamboyant presence and humour have made him a Gen-Z favourite, critics argue that influence must come with responsibility, especially when speaking about marginalised communities.

As of now, Orry has not issued a public apology or comment regarding the backlash.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 4:00 PM IST
WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

QUICK LINKS