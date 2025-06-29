What Happens To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Baby Oil And Sex Toys If Rapper Is Found Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Trial?

Federal agents stormed Sean “Diddy” Combs’s homes in LA and Miami back in 2024, and, man, the stuff they dragged out was wild enough to turn the internet into a circus.

Forget just hard drives and cash—there were burner phones, luxury surveillance gadgets, and, yes, an insane stash of baby oil, sex toys, and enough Astroglide to make you raise an eyebrow.

Prosecutors didn’t chalk it up to celebrity weirdness, either. They called it evidence for a sex trafficking and abuse ring, not just Diddy’s personal kink collection.

What happens to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ seized items?

So, here’s the big question: What happens to all that stuff if Diddy beats the charges and walks free? According to attorney Brian Stewart, the answer’s not as simple as “he gets it all back.”

The feds lock up everything they grab in an evidence facility—phones, electronics, even those infamous bottles of lube. If Diddy’s found not guilty, yeah, his lawyers can ask for his things back, but honestly, it’s a toss-up.

If the government thinks any of it’s tied to a crime, or if they label it as contraband, they can hold on to it or straight up destroy it—even if it’s the kind of thing you can buy at Walgreens.

Will Diddy get back his baby oil if acquitted?

Now, about that mountain of baby oil. Diddy’s defence didn’t shy away from it. His attorney, Teny Geragos basically told the jury, “Look, the man likes baby oil. Weird flex, but it’s not a federal offence.”

They even admitted Diddy’s got a history—physical fights, drug use, the whole nine yards—but drew a hard line at the sex trafficking charges. His other lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, joked to TMZ, “A thousand bottles? One bottle lasts a long time. What’s anyone supposed to do with a thousand?”

As for whether Diddy’s gonna walk? Former prosecutor Jennifer Biedel says it’s too close to call. She thinks if the jury had to make the call today, the prosecution hasn’t sealed the deal.

They’d need to bring in co-conspirators and really spell out the whole operation—who did what, when, and why. Right now, it’s all just chaos and speculation.

So, bottom line—no one really knows if Diddy’s walking out with his freedom, let alone his baby oil. The only sure thing? This trial’s not fading from the spotlight anytime soon.

