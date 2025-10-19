What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

Nita Ambani was at the British Museum Gala, the Pink Ball, in London, where she sponsored her daughter, Isha Ambani, who was the co- chair of the big event. To celebrate, Nita put her gowns aside in favour of a fine Kanchivaram saree which she wore on an international level as an Indian.

To fund her daughter, Nita Ambani, dragged another exquisite piece of drape out of her wide range of sarees to attend the grand Pink Ball in London. She had on a sunset-colored Kanchivaram drape which was prepared by R Varadhan at Swadesh.

The philanthropist wore it in the traditional style in which she had left the pallu loose to fall off her shoulder and hang the other end of the pallu on her arms.

The silk saree has a real silver pallu cutwork of Manish Malhotra. She matched it with an off-shoulder corset-like choli that was secured with jewelled buttons and also by the couture label of Malhotra. The zardozi embroidered borders serve to provide an extra beauty to the simple but elegant outfit.

Nita Ambani’s elegant jewels

The real cost of the Kanchivaram saree with a real silver pallu worn by Nita Ambani is not known. It is reportedly a customised piece especially made to order for Nita Ambani. NewsX will keep you posted.

Nita Ambani balanced the ethnic appearance by accessorizing it with jewellery of her personal collection. She had a beautiful necklace, with a huge emerald stone in the middle and several diamond crystals. The accessories were completed with a statement ring with a huge pear shaped centre stone, diamond earrings, and diamond bracelets on both hands.

In the meantime she wore the strands of her hair down at the side, in blowout waves. Finally, to complete the glam, Nita Ambani opted to have feathered brows, winged eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, lashes with mascara, and moist pink lips.

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is a patron of arts and sport, businesswoman and philanthropist, married to Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, who is an Indian billionaire. She is also the chairman of Reliance Foundation. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Whereas Isha is married to Anand Piramal, the girlfriend of Akash is Shloka Mehta, and Anant is married to Radhika Merchant.

