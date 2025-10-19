LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

Nita Ambani graced the British Museum’s Pink Ball in London, supporting her daughter Isha Ambani as co-chair. Ditching gowns, she stunned in a sunset-hued Kanchivaram saree by R Varadhan with Manish Malhotra’s silver pallu, completing the look with diamond and emerald jewellery.

Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball (PHOTO: X)
Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 19:59:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

Nita Ambani was at the British Museum Gala, the Pink Ball, in London, where she sponsored her daughter, Isha Ambani, who was the co- chair of the big event. To celebrate, Nita put her gowns aside in favour of a fine Kanchivaram saree which she wore on an international level as an Indian.

To fund her daughter, Nita Ambani, dragged another exquisite piece of drape out of her wide range of sarees to attend the grand Pink Ball in London. She had on a sunset-colored Kanchivaram drape which was prepared by R Varadhan at Swadesh.

The philanthropist wore it in the traditional style in which she had left the pallu loose to fall off her shoulder and hang the other end of the pallu on her arms.

The silk saree has a real silver pallu cutwork of Manish Malhotra. She matched it with an off-shoulder corset-like choli that was secured with jewelled buttons and also by the couture label of Malhotra. The zardozi embroidered borders serve to provide an extra beauty to the simple but elegant outfit.

Nita Ambani’s elegant jewels

The real cost of the Kanchivaram saree with a real silver pallu worn by Nita Ambani is not known. It is reportedly a customised piece especially made to order for Nita Ambani. NewsX will keep you posted. 

Nita Ambani balanced the ethnic appearance by accessorizing it with jewellery of her personal collection. She had a beautiful necklace, with a huge emerald stone in the middle and several diamond crystals. The accessories were completed with a statement ring with a huge pear shaped centre stone, diamond earrings, and diamond bracelets on both hands.

In the meantime she wore the strands of her hair down at the side, in blowout waves. Finally, to complete the glam, Nita Ambani opted to have feathered brows, winged eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, lashes with mascara, and moist pink lips.


Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is a patron of arts and sport, businesswoman and philanthropist, married to Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, who is an Indian billionaire. She is also the chairman of Reliance Foundation. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Whereas Isha is married to Anand Piramal, the girlfriend of Akash is Shloka Mehta, and Anant is married to Radhika Merchant.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Finally Here!’ Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Blessed With A Baby Boy, Duo Shares The GOOD NEWS With Fans

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 7:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Isha ambaniLondon Pink BallNita Ambanitrending news

RELATED News

‘He’s Finally Here!’ Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Blessed With A Baby Boy, Duo Shares The GOOD NEWS With Fans

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Video: Man Attacks Woman As ‘Kaleshi’ Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups, Cops And Security Intervene

Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Cricketer’s Marriage Plans Confirmed With THIS Music Director, Check Details Here!

Watch: Man Caught Washing Used Disposable Containers On Train, IRCTC Takes Swift Action

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fein Hitmaker Gets Pulled By Indian Fans After Rapper Tries To Interact, What His Security Did Next Will Shock You- WATCH!

LATEST NEWS

Rovanpera wins in Central Europe, Toyota clinches fifth consecutive WRC title

What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Juventus slump to defeat at Como as winless run continues

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

US stocks to be tested by Tesla, Netflix earnings and delayed CPI report

Foos comes from six shots back to win Macao Open in a playoff

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISRAEL HAS CONTINUED TO FULFILL ITS OBLIGATIONS TO THE CEASEFIRE

Serie A Top Scorers

Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!
What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!
What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!
What Is The Cost Of Nita Ambani’s Kanchivaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu She Wore At Pink Ball In London? Check Here!
QUICK LINKS