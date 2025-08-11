What’s Next For Angelina Jolie After Selling Her Iconic Cecil B. DeMille Estate? A New Chapter Awaits The Hollywood Legend

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is said to be putting her Cecil B. DeMille estate on the market in Los Feliz in Los Angeles, after a seven-year residency. The Golden Age of Hollywood-dipped property has been used as the secret haven of Jolie since she acquired it in 2017 at the price of 24.5 million dollars. It is a Beaux-Arts style mansion, occupies 11,000 square feet on 2.1 acres in the high end, gated Laughlin Park neighborhood.

The property boasts a panoramic view of the Los Angeles skyline including the Griffith Observatory, the Pacific Ocean, and features highly manicured gardens, a guest house, a pool house and vintage style swimming pool designed to look and feel as though it was made in “Old Hollywood”. The shift is an indication that the star and her family may be about to change residence because the sprawling property is where she has been living since parting ways with Brad Pitt. The sale will close the final chapter in this illustrious house of Jolie who has a legacy that is as big as the movies of her proprietor.

A Historic Hollywood Haven

The history of DeMille estate is as good and strong as a movie. In 1916, well-known director Cecil B. DeMille (who made films such as The Ten Commandments) had purchased the home and lived with his family over 40 years until his death in 1959. It is even reported that he bought the adjoining house which was once owned by Charlie Chaplin and used it as his production office and screening room.

The two residences were later split and sold. Prior to Jolie buying the property, the property underwent a massive six-year renovation to modernise the facilities but in such a way that preserves the original architecture and design of the houses in 1913 that include the ornate molding, arched doors and several fireplaces. This is one of the key features that defines the property in terms of the meld between historic preservation

Jolie’s Real Estate Moves

Jolie has come to the point of selling following a spate of personal and professional changes. Although the cause of potential sale remains a mystery to the general public, this is in tandem with a change in her property investments. Besides her house in Los Angeles, Jolie has also a grand property in Cambodia. It is a 148,000-acre wildlife preserve; this property was a passion project, which is related to her son, Maddox.

The selling of her Los Feliz house would shut a map of her past life, but the ultimate history and the fabulous location, being a very popular, mostly celebrity neighborhood, it will surely be a treasure that is sought after by her next buyer. Since her dedication, the value of the property has increased tremendously, a fact that underscores how attractive homes with special histories are.

Also Read: Jackie Chan Calls Out Hollywood For Being Money-Minded: They Just Wanted Me To Punch And Kick